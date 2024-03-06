Ekta Bhyan is a living example of the power of persistence and redefining boundaries. A spinal cord injury rendered her paralyzed from the waist down, but this Haryana girl has made a significant impact in the field of club throw and discus throw, breaking barriers and bringing honor to India on the international stage.

Although she has encountered some challenges that are unique to her disability, Ekta's willpower has been the source of her success. In the face of insurmountable challenges, she defeated them all and became a medal-winning champion in the world of para-sports. Ekta's journey has made Indian para-athletics visible to the world. Let’s take a look at some of her achievements:

National Champion: Secured five gold medals in the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 National Para Athletics Championships.

This Women's Day, we are honoring Ekta Bhyan as an unstoppable force. She is a role model for many young girls who realize the power of determination and how it can be found even amid challenges.

Palak Kohli - A Rising Badminton Star

Palak Kohli, an aspiring Indian para-badminton champion, proves that everything is achievable. Her inspiring story about overcoming is the guiding light for all women. She was born with a condition that didn’t allow her to use her upper limbs, but she never let it stop her from doing anything she could. Yet, this was a moment when she discovered her passion for badminton and dedicated herself to it.

Nevertheless, Palak's effort and talent were not given up by the problems she encountered. She not only went further than the national level but also took on the international stage, bagging four medals for India. She became the youngest woman to earn a spot on the team for the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Here are a few of her achievements:

Youngest para-athlete from India to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics at the age of 18.

She became the only para-badminton player from India to qualify for both singles and doubles events at the Paralympics.

Silver Medal: Women's Doubles event at the 2021 Dubai Para-Badminton International Championships.

Palak Kohli’s triumph becomes the very symbol of the human spirit. In her way, she breaks the patterns of disability and gives an example that even with willpower, you can achieve anything. Her spirit is like the spark that lights the flame of the imagination in young girls and women so that they start to believe that nothing is impossible.

Aruna Tanwar: A Rising Star in Para Taekwondo

Aruna Tanwar is a young talent in the para-taekwondo community who is an inspiration to athletes and people from all over the world. She had a disability due to which her arms didn't work properly. However, her physical barriers have never been the focal point of her life; on the contrary, they have been the source of her motivation.

Aruna became a Taekwondo practitioner at the age of eight. Her persistence and her love for the sport were not affected by the obstacles she had to overcome because of her disability. It was her talent and dedication that were on display and she has been crowned five times as National Champion due to her hard work. Here are some of her other achievements:

In 2021, Aruna became the first-ever Indian para-athlete to qualify for the Paralympics.

Aruna's consistent performance has earned her the 4th position in the World Ranking.

Aruna has proven her dominance within India by securing the title of National Champion in the Para-Taekwondo National Championship in 2023.

Aruna's influence goes beyond the competition area. She is a role model to young athletes, who are especially those with disabilities, demonstrating that determination and hard work are the most important things for success.

On this Women's Day, we proudly pay tribute to the amazing sports achievements of Indian women with disabilities. The stories of their triumph over difficulties, breaking down barriers, and winning medals demonstrate that it is the soul that is strong. Let's acknowledge these women and work together to develop a supportive environment where everyone, irrespective of their disability, can reach their maximum potential.