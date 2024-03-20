Holi unfolds in fascinating ways across South India. Every place presents you with a humbling experience of the diverse culture of the festival. Holi in southern India is a fascinating blend of traditions. Every place has its own particular way of doing it. Tamil Nadu has love as its theme, Karnataka has to be good as its theme, and Andhra Pradesh has itself as a colorful spring. Though Kerala also has a special way to celebrate with blessings. Through these various celebrations, we discover the meanings of Holi and how it unites people.