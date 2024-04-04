Celebrating Gudi Padwa with Folk Dances Across India

In different parts of India where Gudi Padwa is celebrated, you will find various folk dances that are performed during this time. These dances are not only entertaining but also tell stories, celebrate culture, and bring people together in joyous harmony. These colorful folk dances of Gudi Padwa are like stories told with dancing feet and joyful beats. As women sway in Lavani's vibrant steps, they share tales of love and bravery. In Karnataka's Dollu Kunitha, men create mesmerizing rhythms that echo ancient traditions. And in Andhra Pradesh's Kolattam, women's sticks tap together in celebration. Each dance brings us together, celebrating our culture with smiles and harmony.
Advertisement
1. Lavani (Maharashtra)
One of the popular folk dances during Gudi Padwa is the Lavani dance in Maharashtra. It's a lively and colorful dance where dancers, mostly women dressed in vibrant sarees and adorned with traditional jewelry, move energetically to the beats of dholki (a drum-like instrument) and lezim (a musical instrument with small cymbals). The Lavani dance not only entertains but also tells stories of love, bravery, and cultural heritage through its expressive movements and gestures. In Maharashtra, especially during Gudi Padwa, people sing Vithal bhajans dedicated to Lord Vithoba, a form of Lord Krishna. These devotional songs are sung with fervor and devotion, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere during the celebrations.
Advertisement
2. Dollu Kunitha (Karnataka)
In this dance, performers, mostly men, dance in a circle with decorated drums called Dollu slung around their necks. The rhythmic beats of the drums synchronize with their coordinated footwork and hand movements, creating a captivating spectacle. Dollu Kunitha is not just a dance but a reflection of the rich folklore and tribal traditions of Karnataka.
3. Kolattam (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)
Kolattam is a traditional dance form performed during Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It involves a group of women holding colorful sticks and moving in intricate patterns, tapping the sticks together in sync with the music. This lively dance is not just a treat for the eyes but also a way for communities to come together and celebrate the new year.
Kummi (Tamil Nadu)
In Tamil Nadu, the folk dance related to Gudi Padwa is known as "Kummi." In Kummi, women form a circle, holding hands or linking arms, and move gracefully to rhythmic claps and chants. The dance is simple yet elegant, with gentle steps and swaying movements that reflect the joy and togetherness of the occasion. Dressed in colorful sarees adorned with flowers, the women create intricate patterns on the ground, symbolizing the bounty of nature and the unity of the community. During Puthandu (Gudi Padwa), Kummi dance is performed in homes, temples, and community gatherings as part of the festive celebrations. It adds a lively and traditional touch to the New Year festivities, bringing together women of all ages to dance, sing, and celebrate the joy of the season.