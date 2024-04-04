Celebrating Gudi Padwa with Folk Dances Across India

In Tamil Nadu, the folk dance related to Gudi Padwa is known as "Kummi." In Kummi, women form a circle, holding hands or linking arms, and move gracefully to rhythmic claps and chants. The dance is simple yet elegant, with gentle steps and swaying movements that reflect the joy and togetherness of the occasion. Dressed in colorful sarees adorned with flowers, the women create intricate patterns on the ground, symbolizing the bounty of nature and the unity of the community. During Puthandu (Gudi Padwa), Kummi dance is performed in homes, temples, and community gatherings as part of the festive celebrations. It adds a lively and traditional touch to the New Year festivities, bringing together women of all ages to dance, sing, and celebrate the joy of the season.