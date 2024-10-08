The Reality Of A Good Night's Sleep: Beyond The Common Beliefs

The Nature of Sleep Cycles

Adults typically go through a series of sleep cycles that last around 90 minutes each. The night usually begins with lighter sleep stages, followed by deeper sleep, and ends with rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which is often linked to vivid dreams. A healthy sleep pattern involves more deep sleep in the first half of the night and more REM sleep in the second half. On average, adults experience five or six sleep cycles per night. It is normal to briefly wake up at the end of each cycle, amounting to five awakenings each night. These awakenings may become more frequent with age but remain a natural part of sleep.