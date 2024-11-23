Greta Thunberg Condemns Rich Nations' COP29 Climate Finance Proposal

In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), Thunberg wrote: "As the COP29 climate meeting is reaching its end, it should not come as a surprise that yet another COP is failing. The current draft is a complete disaster." She called it another betrayal by those in power, adding, "The people in power are yet again about to agree to a death sentence to the countless people whose lives have been or will be ruined by the climate crisis... The current text is full of false solutions and empty promises."