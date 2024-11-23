Blogs

Greta Thunberg Condemns Rich Nations' COP29 Climate Finance Proposal

Greta Thunberg labels COP29 climate finance draft a "complete disaster," criticizing its failure to protect vulnerable nations.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
info_icon

Renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg has fiercely criticized the draft climate finance proposal for developing nations at COP29, calling it "a complete disaster" and a "death sentence" for millions vulnerable to the climate crisis. Her remarks came as this year's UN climate conference in Baku, originally set to conclude on Friday, extended into overtime, with negotiations continuing through the night.

The draft climate finance package, released on Friday, included a proposal from developed nations to increase annual climate finance to USD 250 billion by 2035. This figure has been sharply criticized by activists and developing countries alike.

In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), Thunberg wrote: "As the COP29 climate meeting is reaching its end, it should not come as a surprise that yet another COP is failing. The current draft is a complete disaster." She called it another betrayal by those in power, adding, "The people in power are yet again about to agree to a death sentence to the countless people whose lives have been or will be ruined by the climate crisis... The current text is full of false solutions and empty promises."

Thunberg accused Global North countries of failing to repay their "climate debt," highlighting the absence of critical financial contributions from these nations. The negotiations this year are taking place against the backdrop of what is likely to be the hottest year on record, with global greenhouse gas emissions reaching an all-time high last year.

Frustrated with the COP process, Thunberg said it was complicit in perpetuating injustice. "The COP processes aren’t just failing us, they are part of a larger system built on injustice and designed to sacrifice current and future generations for the opportunity of a few to keep making unimaginable profits and continue to exploit the planet and people," she said.

At COP29, countries are tasked with reaching an agreement on a new climate finance package to assist developing nations in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to a warming world. Developing countries have been demanding at least USD 1.3 trillion annually—13 times the USD 100 billion pledged in 2009—starting in 2025, to address their escalating climate challenges. They have emphasized that a significant portion of this amount should come from public funding from developed nations.

On Friday, developing countries sharply criticized the USD 250 billion proposal, calling it grossly insufficient. Civil society members held a silent march at the summit venue, urging developed nations—responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change—to "pay up." Experts have pointed out the lack of grants, low-cost finance, and specific allocations for the most vulnerable nations.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of India Internationals In Uncapped Category
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 Highlights: Tilak, Shahbaz Star With Centuries; Hardik, Samson Get Fifties
  4. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  2. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  3. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  4. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  5. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  2. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
  3. Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut After Massive Win In Wayanad
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Result: JMM And Allies Sweep; PM Modi Congratulates Hemant Soren
  5. Fadnavis, Shinde or Pawar—Who Will Be Mahayuti's CM Pick?
Entertainment News
  1. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  2. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  4. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  5. Marching In The Dark, Silently
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign