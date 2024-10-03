Gen Z’s Growing Interest In Handloom Weaving: A Path To Revival

It is this informed generation, like the students at Vidyakshetra Gurukul in Kengeri, who may bring about the revival of handloom weaving. The school, which incorporates spinning and weaving into its curriculum, is fostering an early appreciation for sustainable practices. Sixteen-year-old Aradhika, a student at the school, has been spinning for nine years and considers it a life skill. “I think it's a life skill worth learning, like say, swimming. Learning to spin and weave means you get to make your own clothes,” she said. This hands-on experience not only deepens their understanding of traditional crafts but also helps them empathize with the struggles of artisans. “When I went to Ponduru last year, I realised what a struggle it is for weavers and spinners to make a decent living,” she added.