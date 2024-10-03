Gen Z’s Growing Interest In Handloom Weaving: A Path To Revival

When 60-year-old Malipeddi Bhagyawati sat down to spin as part of a lecture-demonstration on Patnulu khadi in a Bengaluru school, she wasn’t expecting the level of knowledge the young students had. To her surprise, the teenagers not only recognized the rare single spindle charkha but also knew the intricate processes of spinning, from ginning to carding. This rare awareness, among 20-odd students, reflects a growing interest among Gen Z in traditional handloom weaving.
This awareness comes at a critical time. Handloom weaving in India has been facing a steady decline due to a lack of informed clientele who appreciate the craftsmanship. Samyuktha Gorrepati, a textile designer from Hyderabad, who has been helping weavers build sustainable business enterprises, noted that this decline is tied to a missing link—understanding the skill and effort involved. “Traditionally, weavers cannot exist without spinners, and they both cannot exist without an informed clientele who could tell the difference between the output of a single spindle loom like the one used in Ponduru and, say, the ambar charkha,” said Gorrepati.
It is this informed generation, like the students at Vidyakshetra Gurukul in Kengeri, who may bring about the revival of handloom weaving. The school, which incorporates spinning and weaving into its curriculum, is fostering an early appreciation for sustainable practices. Sixteen-year-old Aradhika, a student at the school, has been spinning for nine years and considers it a life skill. “I think it's a life skill worth learning, like say, swimming. Learning to spin and weave means you get to make your own clothes,” she said. This hands-on experience not only deepens their understanding of traditional crafts but also helps them empathize with the struggles of artisans. “When I went to Ponduru last year, I realised what a struggle it is for weavers and spinners to make a decent living,” she added.
The awareness among these young students is beginning to spread beyond alternative education models. Gorrepati observed that even mainstream schools, like one in Yelahanka, are starting to show interest in sustainable practices. “Definitely, something is shifting in people about these things,” she said.
The shift is also supported by individuals outside formal education, like Mysuru-based artist K.L. Sachidananda. After discovering his passion for spinning seven years ago, he now goes to schools to teach children the joys of spinning, hoping it will turn the tide against fast fashion and mass consumption. “Maybe it is possible that the tide will turn against fast fashion and consumption, the endless greed that is destroying our society,” said Sachidananda. His workshops have inspired many, including 55-year-old Minakshi Prabhu from Bengaluru, who believes that spinning helps children focus and disconnect from digital devices. “The time spent away from all those devices will do them good,” Prabhu said.
For some of these young spinners, this traditional craft is more than just a hobby; it could become a career. Aradhika, after visiting Ponduru, realized her future might lie in weaving. “I want to be the change and be the 1 percent of the future generation that choose to weave or spin. Besides, spinning makes me happy,” she said.
