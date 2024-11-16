Delhi Enforces GRAP III As Pollution Reaches Severe Levels

To address vehicular emissions and traffic congestion, Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered office timings. Central government offices will operate from 9 AM to 5:30 PM, Delhi government offices from 10 AM to 6:30 PM, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved these changes, effective until February 2025, but expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation. He noted the issue was discussed during a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held on October 24.