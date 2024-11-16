Blogs

Delhi Enforces GRAP III As Pollution Reaches Severe Levels

With AQI hitting 411, Delhi implements GRAP III measures to combat hazardous air pollution; some respite seen later.

Delhi is grappling with hazardous air quality, prompting the government to implement Stage III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a critical 411, falling into the "severe" category. Later in the day, wind activity brought some respite, reducing the AQI to 396, categorized as "very poor."

To address vehicular emissions and traffic congestion, Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered office timings. Central government offices will operate from 9 AM to 5:30 PM, Delhi government offices from 10 AM to 6:30 PM, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved these changes, effective until February 2025, but expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation. He noted the issue was discussed during a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held on October 24.

As part of GRAP III measures, private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles have been banned from city roads, with violators facing a ₹20,000 fine. Diesel and petrol interstate buses are also barred from entering Delhi. To promote public transportation, the government has deployed 106 shuttle buses and introduced 60 additional daily trips on the Metro. For government employees, 40 dedicated shuttle buses will help reduce the use of private vehicles.

In the construction sector, private construction and demolition activities are prohibited, except for essential government projects. To ensure the safety of children, schools for Classes up to 5 will shift to online learning starting next week. Many private schools have already adopted digital tools like apps and smartboards to minimize disruptions to education.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted the various contributors to Delhi's pollution crisis. Stubble burning accounted for 33.3% of the city's pollution on Thursday, while vehicular emissions contributed 11.9% on Friday. Among the 39 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 18 reported air quality in the "severe" category, including areas like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and IGI Airport.

The primary pollutant, PM2.5, poses significant health risks due to its ability to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream. To enforce the restrictions, the transport department has deployed 84 teams, supported by 280 additional personnel.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services noted that wind speeds of 8–12 km/h provided some relief and predicted further improvement over the weekend. However, sustained efforts, stricter enforcement, and regional collaboration remain essential to address Delhi’s persistent air quality challenges effectively. Long-term solutions, combined with targeted public awareness campaigns, will play a critical role in mitigating the severe health risks associated with prolonged pollution levels.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

