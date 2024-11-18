COP29 In Baku: Key Challenges And Climate Finance Stalemates

The Funding Gap: A Trillion-Dollar Divide

A central theme of COP29 is the financial commitment required from developed nations to assist poorer countries in transitioning away from fossil fuels, adapting to climate impacts, and addressing the losses caused by extreme weather events. Developing nations have united behind a demand for $1.3 trillion annually—a figure they believe reflects the scale of the crisis. However, developed nations, led by countries like the United States and Canada, have yet to move beyond their long-standing commitment to a $100 billion annual climate fund, first pledged over a decade ago.