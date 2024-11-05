Bird Flu Found in Pigs: Why Virologists Are Concerned

The H5N1 Detection in Oregon: What We Know

The H5N1 detection on the Oregon farm occurred in a non-commercial setup where various animals, including poultry and five pigs, were kept. While the pig that tested positive for H5N1 appeared healthy, a nasal swab showed traces of the virus. At this point, it’s unclear whether the pig was genuinely infected or merely came into contact with contaminated material from nearby birds. If H5N1 simply passed through the pig without establishing infection, the event might be less alarming. However, if the virus adapts to infect pigs more efficiently, the potential for reassortment with human flu viruses becomes a more pressing concern.