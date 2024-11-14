'Antariksha Abhyas' 2024: Boosting India’s Space Defense Capabilities

The outcomes of 'Antariksha Abhyas 2024' provide a solid foundation for India to advance its space security strategies, aligning with broader national security objectives. The Defence Ministry underscored the event’s success in achieving its goals, including enhanced cohesion between military branches and a fortified framework for India’s space doctrine. As India navigates the complexities of the space domain, this exercise marks a crucial step in securing its assets and maintaining a competitive edge in space operations, signaling the nation's ongoing commitment to safeguarding its interests in the final frontier.