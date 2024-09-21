A Call For Global Transformation: India's Emphasis On Sustainable Living At The UN Summit Of The Future

"The purpose of this Summit is really to restore the trust and the functioning of international cooperation. So, we are looking at how we work together at the global level to deliver on all the promises that we have already made, all the goals that we have already set for ourselves but we are also looking at all of the challenges and risks and opportunities that are coming in the future and trying to make sure that the United Nations and other major organizations of international cooperation are ready for those challenges. We are also ready to harness all those opportunities for the sake of all of humanity and not just a few," says Summit of the Future, director Michele Griffin.