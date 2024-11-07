6th Edition Of Dehradun Literature Festival 2024 Welcomes Shabana Azmi, Abhinav Bindra & More

The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) is set to host its sixth edition from Friday, November 7, bringing together a star-studded lineup of authors, poets, actors, and politicians at the Doon International School in Dehradun. This year’s festival, themed "Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj," will include prominent personalities like Shabana Azmi, Abhinav Bindra, Salman Khurshid, Sandhya Mridul, Rajit Kapur, Trinetra, Imtiaz Ali, Wasim Barelvi, and Leena Yadav, among many others.
Founded in 2017, DDLF has aimed to create a unique space for authors, poets, critics, journalists, and cultural icons to connect. “With the 6th edition, we aim to transcend the boundaries of traditional literature by fostering conversations with luminaries from diverse fields. This year, we are thrilled to hold the festival in the heart of Dehradun, making it more accessible for all literary enthusiasts to experience the unique confluence of Sahitya, Cinema, and Samaaj,” said Samraant Virmani, founder and producer of DDLF.
This three-day event will feature over 100 guests from the literary and cinematic worlds, offering interactive workshops, book launches, open mics, and panel discussions. Sessions tailored for children will focus on topics like sports, creativity, writing, and Indian culture, making it a family-friendly celebration of the arts. According to festival director Saumya Kulshreshtha, “For DDLF 2024, we’ve crafted a range of sessions that reflect a true diversity in language, perspectives, and art forms.” Notably, this year’s program will highlight sessions on queer representation, inclusivity, gender, and women writers, as well as immersive and experiential events.
The festival, which includes guests like film critic Anupama Chopra, poet Jerry Pinto, actor Avinash Tiwari, singer Bir Singh, and comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha, will conclude on November 10. DDLF continues to establish itself as a platform that celebrates literature, cinema, and social issues, drawing audiences of all ages.
The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) has grown into a cherished cultural event, celebrating literature, cinema, and society through engaging discussions, workshops, and performances. Since 2017, it has attracted renowned authors, artists, and thinkers, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue and creativity. This year’s theme, “Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj,” embodies DDLF’s mission to connect different realms of expression and influence, while new features like inclusivity-focused sessions and special children’s workshops make the event a rich, family-inclusive experience. With its blend of tradition and contemporary themes, DDLF continues to foster a love for the arts and meaningful cultural exchange.
