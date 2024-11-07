6th Edition Of Dehradun Literature Festival 2024 Welcomes Shabana Azmi, Abhinav Bindra & More

Founded in 2017, DDLF has aimed to create a unique space for authors, poets, critics, journalists, and cultural icons to connect. “With the 6th edition, we aim to transcend the boundaries of traditional literature by fostering conversations with luminaries from diverse fields. This year, we are thrilled to hold the festival in the heart of Dehradun, making it more accessible for all literary enthusiasts to experience the unique confluence of Sahitya, Cinema, and Samaaj,” said Samraant Virmani, founder and producer of DDLF.