Bhai Dooj 2024: Celebrating Sibling Love Across India

In the southern part of India, particularly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. There is a belief that Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day, and she welcomed him with a tilak on his forehead. This action of his sister pleased him, and in response, he proclaimed that any brother who received a tilak from his sister on this day would be protected from death. This is why Bhai Dooj is also known as Yama Dwitiya in some regions.