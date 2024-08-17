Brand Studio

Best Rakhi Sweets And Gifts: Find Perfect Treats For Your Siblings

As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, how could anyone not think of making this day much sweeter by adding treats? In this article, we will curate a list of brands offering irresistible sweets at discounted prices.

Sweets are significant for any special occasion, and they become mandatory when it comes to the cherished festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of bonding, love, laughter, and delectable treats. As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, how could anyone not think of making this day much sweeter by adding treats? In this article, we will curate a list of brands offering irresistible sweets at discounted prices.

Here are these sweet brands where you can grab festive treats at discounted prices:

Madhurima Sweets

Madhurima Sweets, known for its rich legacy in Indian confectionery, is giving 20% discounts on their exclusive Raksha Bandhan gift boxes. Their treats include a combination of the finest sweets, such as ras malai, kaju katli, besan laddoo, baklava, and dry fruits, including no-added sugar options. They also provide convenient online ordering with worldwide delivery and free shipping within India. Make your Raksha Bandhan more special and unforgettable with their delights.

Gladful

Gladful specializes in creating nutritious and delicious sweets and snacks. Gladful not only provides you with a bunch of happiness, including roasted snacks and exotic nuts but also takes care of your health. This Raksha Bandhan is going to be a bit more special with the Gladful Delights, as they have beautifully curated Rakhi gift hampers only to strengthen your bond with your siblings. They are offering 35% off on the combos and other selected gift hampers. Gladful’s range includes protein-rich laddoos, pancakes and date nut bites to make your Raksha Bandhan more special.

Go Desi

Go Desi is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their special Badam Katli and Coconut Laddoo. They are offering the best Rakhi hampers, featuring a healthy collection of Indian sweets, dry fruits, jaggery-based treats, and dry fruit date bars. This Rakhi surprises your brother with their favourite tangy toffees, which Go Desi is offering to make your day tangier.

Diabexy

Diabexy’s sugar-free sweets are not only the best treat for this Raksha Bandhan but also a reminder of a thoughtful choice for health-conscious people to celebrate this occasion without stressing much about sweets. They ensure this Raksha Bandhan will be more special for your family and allow you to indulge in a happy, sweet memory and guilt-free treats, including cashew barfi, coconut barfi, etc. Each sweet is made from high-quality ingredients, keeping your health in check. Make your Raksha Bandhan more delicious with Diabexy and create a memorable and healthy experience.

Tied Ribbons

Tied Ribbons offers exquisite gift collections with luscious sweets, that are hard to resist. This year, they are offering 10% off on the first purchase with code TR100FF on their beautifully curated Rakhi gift hampers with sweets and personalised gifts. Tied Ribbons makes sure you celebrate your special day with your siblings in the best way making it more memorable. From delicious traditional treats to luscious chocolates, they will undoubtedly add a cherry to your celebrations. With an efficient delivery system, they offer worldwide delivery and free shipping in India on time.

Ghasitaram Sweets ‘n’ Gifts

Ghasitaram Sweets 'n' Gifts offers a beautiful selection of traditional Indian sweets and thoughtful gift hampers. This Raksha Bandhan is going to be more special for you as they are offering 15% off on gift hampers with a variety of delicious treats. Their distinctive sweets include Soan papdi, Mathura laddoo, mini mithai cake, etc., delicately coupled with beautiful rakhis. Ghasitaram, known for its authentic taste and qualities, is going to brighten your special day with its perfect blend of celebrations and tradition.

This Raksha Bandhan, go get your favourite sweets and celebrate the bond of love with multiple sweet options. You can not only surprise your family with these treats but also make your festival a little more joyful and sweeter. Indulge in this festive spirit with these terrific offers and make this special day more delicious and memorable.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

