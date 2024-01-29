‘Sita (A Poem)’ is a text of critical inquiry into morality and dharma. It addresses multiple questions, like, how do characters in the Ramayana navigate dilemmas of dharma (duty/righteousness)? How do characters like Rama, Sita, and Ravana embody different facets of human nature and morality? What lessons can be drawn from the choices and actions of characters like Hanuman, Lakshmana, and Bharata? To what extent do the events in the Ramayana suggest a predetermined fate versus the exercise of free will? How do the characters grapple with their destinies, and how does this relate to the broader philosophical concepts of karma and destiny? How are gender roles depicted in the Ramayana, especially in the characterisation of Sita? What feminist perspectives can be applied to the portrayal of female characters in the epic? What insights does the Ramayana offer into ancient Indian society, politics, and good governance? How has the character of Sita inculcated the ideas of Satyagraha, non-violent protest, into the minds of the patriots including Mahatma Gandhi? How do the power dynamics within the story reflect broader societal structures? How has the Ramayana influenced the cultural and religious landscape of India and beyond? In what ways has the epic been interpreted and adapted over time in both mainstream and folk literature, and what cultural messages are conveyed through these adaptations? What symbolic elements are present in the Ramayana, and how do they contribute to the overall meaning of the epic? Can the characters and events in the Ramayana be interpreted as allegories for broader philosophical or moral concepts? What ethical dilemmas do the characters face in the Ramayana, and how do their choices resonate with broader ethical principles? How does the epic address the complexities of moral decision-making in challenging situations? How do the interactions between gods and humans in the Ramayana shape the narrative and convey spiritual or metaphysical teachings? What role do divine interventions play in the unfolding of events, and what does this reveal about the relationship between mortals and the divine? I have attempted to address these questions with a deeper analysis of the Ramayana, encouraging exploration of its philosophical, moral and cultural dimensions.