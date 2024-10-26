Weekly Horoscope For October 27th To November 2nd: Get The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, your habit of eating a lot may be giving you trouble because Rahu is in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. For that reason, know that eating too much is fun, but it's also bad for your health. In this case, you shouldn't eat anything high in calories this week. Since Jupiter is in the second house from your Moon sign this week, it's a good time to deposit money. However, if you want to buy a new car or house, you should only put money into it after getting good help from a senior or elder. This week, going out to eat or watching a movie with your family will calm you down and make you feel good. Also, this week is going to be great for giving gifts to people you care about. If you were planning to start the work you've been putting off, this week won't be the best for that either. Because this week too, you might find it hard to pick up where you left off with work from before. Because of this, your morale will go down, and there's a chance that your job will slow down. If you want to go to college, you will have to put in a lot of work right now. On the other hand, luck will be on your side right now, which means you will remember everything you study.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You can work out or do yoga as part of your life since Jupiter is in the first house from your Moon sign. Because the good movement of many planets and stars right now will make you want to pay extra attention to your health. So make the most of it in the right way. You won't be able to say that your money situation is good this week because you will have a lot of problems with money. During this time, you won't be able to save either, which will add to your mental stress. Some close friends or family members may cause you trouble this week because Ketu is in the fifth house from your Moon sign. Pay close attention to what you say in this case, especially if you're at home. At this point, saying something without thinking about it first can get you harsh criticism. This week, people born under your sign are likely to have great career success. Thanks to your focus and hard work, you will be able to get a promotion and a pay raise by breaking every workplace rule. For people born under this sign, this week is a good one for getting things done. Because the time is going to be very good for students, and it will show you how to have a lot of success as you move forward with your schooling.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Saturn is in the ninth house from the Moon sign, which means that your health will be very good right now. You will take good care of your family because of your physical health. Which means that your family is likely to respect you more. In general, this week will be better for your health. Some of your important plans will be carried out this week, which will bring you good and fresh money. In this case, you can save your money and put some of it into a bank account for the future. If you love someone and want to marry them, this week might not be the best time to introduce your lover to your family. There is a chance that their anger over something else in the house will show in your choice, and they will refuse to back you. This week will be better for self-employed people born under this sign. Because of this, they will be respected in the community and by their family, which will motivate them to do better. This week, sports games for kids at home could get in the way of your schoolwork. That's why people will see you getting mad at them even though you don't mean to. This will also make it more likely that family peace will be broken.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week will be great for your health because Ketu is in the third house from your Moon sign. You will have a lot of small problems, but you won't get any big illnesses, and your body will be healthier than it was before. This week, going to the house of any close cousins could hurt your finances. They may want some kind of money from you. Your family will be at peace this week. That being said, you might break or lose something in the house even though you don't mean to, which could make your family mad. For that reason, be careful at first and don't do anything that could hurt the house. Things don't always go the way we think they will, and you will need to understand this this week as well. Because the people whose help you were counting on to help you do better in your job might turn against you. So, you will need to keep your goals in check and be careful from the start. This week, some students born under this sign might have the chance to study abroad. But to do this, they will have to work hard put in more effort from the start, and keep going in the right direction. Getting the right advice from someone can also be a better choice for you at this time.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, people over 65 are being told to be careful about their health. If they don't, they might have problems like back pain, joint pain, and other issues that will cost them money to fix. When it comes to long-term investments, the yogas this week say you should stay away from all of them. If you can't settle your thoughts about something, you can treat yourself and spend some time with your friends having fun. Because this will help you make many important money choices in the future. The time you missed with your family last week will be made up for by what you do this week. Because of this, you can spend most of your time playing or sitting with your kids. Due to Jupiter being in the tenth house from your moon sign, this week will be a great time for you to make progress at work. Aside from that, having the most planets in your zodiac sign also means that you will be more productive and hard-working at work. Your diplomatic and smart behaviour will help you handle tough situations well and will also earn you praise from executives. You will get great results this week from all the hard work you put into school last week. Also, if you want to go to college, now is a great time to do so. Because things will work out well. But right now, students who are studying for tests that are meant to be competitive will need to work a little harder.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Seeing a family member's declining health recover will relieve emotional stress. Take care of them and practice yoga with them to stay healthy. You will earn money in several ways this week. Jupiter is in the ninth house from your moon sign, so start the week with a smart financial strategy. Only by doing this can you save a lot of money and prosper. Your family relationships will improve this week. Domestic matters and long-pending household work will also benefit from this week. Saturn in the sixth house from your moon sign means your superiors and higher officials will praise and encourage you this week. Additionally, your travels will help you greatly. Because many lucky planets in your horoscope favour you. Your past hard work will pay off this week, and friends will honour you. You will receive family respect and instructor recognition throughout this time. Be careful not to let ego take over, as success can cause issues.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 3
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Based on the fact that Jupiter is in the eighth house from your Moon sign, you may be having trouble this week with too much weight. In this case, you need to keep your weight under control by doing yoga and working out regularly. Stay away from fried foods for this. If you are married, you should take extra care of your kids starting this week. Because you may have to spend a lot of money on their health because they are sick. This will also make it more likely that your finances will get worse shortly. This week you can talk to the older people in the house about getting a new car or house. You will not only have their support during this time, but they will also help you with money if you need it. In every part of your work this week, luck will be on your side. Because of this, you can be sure that your top officers will praise and help you now. At the same time, this is a good time for some of you to get the promotion you want. As part of your schooling, you may also go on a trip abroad this week. Today is a good day to push yourself to do better at work. Do your best to get things done and be proud of yourself and your family.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, you'll want to take a bit more care when it comes to your health. You'll find yourself enjoying your meals even more than before! So maintain a great lifestyle and have fun staying healthy! If you're heading out with friends or family this week, it's a great idea to be smart about how you spend your money! You might find yourself spending quite a bit of money at the start, which could lead to some financial challenges down the road. This week, it might be a good idea to hold back on sharing your feelings with family or friends, as Rahu is in the fifth house from your moon sign. Otherwise, that person might take advantage of your trust in a way that could hurt you. So, it might be a good idea to keep your feelings to yourself for now. It might be a good idea for everyone at work to focus on the important topics this week and steer clear of unrelated discussions. Otherwise, you might find yourself tangled in workplace politics, and that could affect how others see you. The start of the week looks bright for students, and by the end, you'll find yourself performing even better than usual! But after that, you might encounter a few little challenges because of some home matters. It's important to stay focused and engaged with your studies! Remember to take care of your health and do your best to avoid mental stress. You've got this!
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
You will have a lot of energy this week because Ketu is in the tenth house from your Moon sign. However, you should still watch what you eat. In this case, stay away from old and heavy food, and don't forget to eat, even if you do. Also, try to eat as many veggies as you can in between. You can make extra money this week if you work smart. To do this, though, you'll need to come up with the right plan and follow it. This week, you'll be thinking a lot about things at home, which will make it hard for you to work properly. Which will affect your home life right away. This week, you and other people at work will have differences that could get worse over time. Because of this, your reputation and position will go down, which will hurt your job directly. This week, students will want to take it easy, but if family members come over unexpectedly, your plans might fall through. For this reason, be ready for this chance from the start and don't get angry, or your whole week could be ruined.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Your sense of well-being will be significantly enhanced this week. For the simple reason that you will be able to keep your health in check and strike a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives at this time. This week, your younger siblings might come to you for a loan. Your financial situation may worsen as a result of the money you offer them, even though you intend to help them out. Due to this, you will have to confront several troubles in the approaching period. This week, you'll meet some great new pals thanks to your insatiable appetite for learning. In addition, if anyone in the family is legally married, this week could see a positive shift in the home environment as a result of the wedding. With Jupiter in the fifth house from your moon sign, planetary transits can help those already in the workforce advance in their careers. Thus, during this time the condition will recover after having deteriorated previously. While you may need to put in some extra effort at the start of the week, you should find that your progress in each subject becomes second nature by the middle of the week. In this case, you can use the internet to learn more and gain a better grasp of the topics at hand.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You and those close to you are aware that you are confident and perceptive enough to not require praise from others. Use this ability to its maximum potential by pushing yourself to consume an abundance of leafy green veggies. Jupiter is in the fourth house from your moon sign, making it easy for you to buy home products this week as your financial status improves. Because of this, not only will your loved ones be pleased with you, but they will also urge you to improve. You or a family member can achieve great success this week in your endeavours related to relocating overseas, as long as yoga is also present in your horoscope. Because of this, it is during this period that certain beneficial yogas are observed to form. Your goal of relocating abroad can come true if you put in extra effort now more than usual. Workers and those connected to them may encounter a wide variety of issues on the job this week. For the simple reason that you can unintentionally embarrass yourself and receive a reprimand from your superiors. Every student born under this zodiac sign needs to get their plans in order and write down everything they need to succeed this week if they want to reach their objectives. For the simple reason that this is the only surefire way to get the most out of each day and cut out the fluff.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Always have your inhaler on hand if you suffer from asthma. If you're looking to enhance your health, this week is the perfect time to start meditating and practising yoga. However, to do this, you must force yourself to leave your comfort zone and engage in vigorous physical exercise. Investing prospects abound this week, thanks to Saturn's placement in the twelfth house from your moon sign. However, always keep in mind that before you put your money into any investment scheme, you should take your time to carefully consider all of the options available to you. There are many different kinds of dangers, and this will help you avoid them. Have a peaceful and enjoyable week with your loved ones. Ignore those who come to you with issues; you need to keep your mind clear. If you can help it, turn off your phone when you're at home. If you don't personally know that you will fulfil a promise no matter what, then don't make one at work. Because life's ups and downs might make it such that you take on too many responsibilities and end up falling behind on your work. You will be in an ideal position to study for competitive tests this week. But you still need to put in more effort than usual now if you want to see results; otherwise, you will be disappointed. If this is the case, you should make the most of your time and focus on learning the material.
Lucky Colour: Aqua
Lucky Number: 12