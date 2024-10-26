Weekly Horoscope For October 27th To November 2nd: Get The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

This week will be great for your health because Ketu is in the third house from your Moon sign. You will have a lot of small problems, but you won't get any big illnesses, and your body will be healthier than it was before. This week, going to the house of any close cousins could hurt your finances. They may want some kind of money from you. Your family will be at peace this week. That being said, you might break or lose something in the house even though you don't mean to, which could make your family mad. For that reason, be careful at first and don't do anything that could hurt the house. Things don't always go the way we think they will, and you will need to understand this this week as well. Because the people whose help you were counting on to help you do better in your job might turn against you. So, you will need to keep your goals in check and be careful from the start. This week, some students born under this sign might have the chance to study abroad. But to do this, they will have to work hard put in more effort from the start, and keep going in the right direction. Getting the right advice from someone can also be a better choice for you at this time.