Vishwakarma Puja 2025 - Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Day

Vishwakarma Puja is a distinctive festival that is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial engineer and divine architect of the universe. Lord Vishwakarma is a very important figure in Hindu mythology. He is the god of weapons, tools, and amazing buildings. Workers, engineers, architects, artisans, and craftsmen all look up to him. People in factories, offices, workshops, enterprises, and even at home where they utilize tools or machines do the puja with a lot of dedication.
Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date:
On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated. This day is also Kanya Sankranti, which is when the Sun moves into Virgo (Kanya Rashi). This event is usually celebrated after Ganesh Chaturthi and is very popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and areas of South India.
Shubh Muhurat for Vishwakarma Puja 2025:
The puja is performed during the Sankranti time as it is considered highly auspicious. For 2025, the significant muhurat will be as follows:
Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment: 1.55 AM, 17th September 2025
As per traditions, the worship of Lord Vishwakarma should ideally be conducted within the Sankranti period itself, as it brings divine blessings and ensures progress in work and career.
Rituals of Vishwakarma Puja:
The rituals of Vishwakarma Puja include acts of dedication, thankfulness, and reverence for labor. Main rites consist of:
Cleaning and Decoration of Workplace:
Workers, engineers, and artisans conduct comprehensive cleaning of their factories, offices, and workshops. People wash, polish, and decorate machines, tools, and cars with flowers, rangoli, and mango leaves.
Installation of Vishwakarma Idol or Picture:
Lord Vishwakarma is shown in clay as he sits on his chair with tools in his hands. People sometimes pray to Lord Ganesha, along with him, to get rid of stress.
Chanting of Mantras and Offering Prayers:
While offering flowers, fruits, sweets, coconuts, and incense sticks, devotees recite Vishwakarma mantras and stotras. For this puja, red flowers (hibiscus in particular) are regarded as auspicious.
Tool and Machine Worship:
The most distinctive ritual is the worship of tools, machinery, instruments, and vehicles. People place their working tools before the idol, seeking blessings for safety, precision, and prosperity.
Prasad Distribution:
Offerings made during the puja are distributed as prasad. Many industries arrange community feasts and cultural programs on this day.
Flying of Kites:
In West Bengal and parts of Eastern India, kite-flying is an integral part of Vishwakarma Puja celebrations. The sky fills with colourful kites, symbolising joy, competition, and freedom.
Cultural Importance of Vishwakarma Puja:
This festival holds a deep connection with working-class communities. In factories, workshops, and industry zones, people are very happy about it. For mechanics, artists, and craftsmen, the puja is more than just a routine; it's a way to show respect for the tools they use to make a living. In business settings, the day is a chance to show respect for new ideas and technology.
What Vishwakarma Puja Means in Astrology?
Astrologically, when the Sun moves into Virgo, Vishwakarma Puja coincides with Kanya Sankranti. This transition is significant because Virgo, ruled by Mercury, represents precision, logic, and craftsmanship—qualities that resonate with Lord Vishwakarma’s divine attributes.
Sun’s Transit into Virgo:
Power and authority are represented by the Sun, whereas Virgo is associated with discipline and careful effort. Career success, improved technical abilities, and industry expansion are thought to be the results of doing puja during this alignment.
Strengthening Planetary Energies:
According to Vedic astrology, worshiping Lord Vishwakarma on this day balances planetary energies related to Mercury (intellect and communication) and Venus (art and beauty). This balance enhances creativity, problem-solving ability, and harmony in workplaces.
Karmic Rewards:
The Vishwakarma Puja stresses the worth of work. By praying to their tools and ways of making a living, devotees show their appreciation to the universe for giving them with food and shelter. Astrologers think that this action brings about good karma, which gets rid of problems in work life.
Remedy for Professional Hurdles:
Many people believe that Vishwakarma Puja might help those who are stuck in their careers or whose enterprises aren't moving forward. It boosts one's professional status and mitigates Saturn's negative aspects, such as setbacks and difficulties.
Modern Relevance of Vishwakarma Puja:
It's more than just rituals; it's a day to appreciate the tools, machines, and knowledge that drive human progress. The Sun being in Virgo really amps up the potential for success today, especially in areas like creativity and your professional life. Watching the puja with genuine intent not only brings the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma but also encourages people to value their work and adopt discipline, precision, and creativity.
