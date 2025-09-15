Vishwakarma Puja 2025 - Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Day

Shubh Muhurat for Vishwakarma Puja 2025:

The puja is performed during the Sankranti time as it is considered highly auspicious. For 2025, the significant muhurat will be as follows:

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment: 1.55 AM, 17th September 2025

As per traditions, the worship of Lord Vishwakarma should ideally be conducted within the Sankranti period itself, as it brings divine blessings and ensures progress in work and career.