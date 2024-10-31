Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phonta, or Yama Dwitiya in various regions, is a celebration of the strong tie that exists between siblings and is one of the remarkable festivals that takes place in India. This event is packed with affection, reverence, and rituals that serve to reinforce the bonds that bind within the family. Just two days after Diwali, it is celebrated when it is called. This year it will be observed on November 3rd. This auspicious day highlights the strong bond between brothers and sisters, filled with love, protection, and respect. Bhai Dooj signifies the sister’s prayer for her brother’s long life and prosperity, while the brother promises to protect and cherish his sister throughout life. Even though every region in India celebrates Bhai Dooj in its own special fashion, the spirit of the holiday is shared by all of the country's people.
Origin and Mythological Significance of Bhai Dooj:
The origin of Bhai Dooj is rooted in Hindu mythology. As per the story, on this day, once Yama, the God of Death, went to see his sister Yamuna. He was greeted by Yamuna with a tilak on his face, and he was then given a delicious meal. In exchange, Yama gave her a gift and said he would come see her every year. This story emphasises the tradition of sisters praying for their brothers’ well-being and prosperity, while brothers vow to protect their sisters.
Another popular legend links Bhai Dooj to Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, he visited Subhadra, who greeted him with sweets, applied a tilak to his forehead, and performed aarti to protect him. The story illustrates the festival's importance in celebrating and giving protection to loved ones.
Bhai Dooj Rituals: How is it celebrated?
India has a lot of different Bhai Dooj traditions, but there are a few that are always important to the event.
Applying Tilak:
Sisters put a tilak on their brothers' foreheads as part of the main rite of Bhai Dooj. Often created with crimson vermillion (kumkum) and sandalwood paste, this holy mark represents blessings and protection. As the sister applies the tilak, she prays for her brother’s longevity, good health, and happiness.
Aarti Ceremony:
The aarti process is a vital aspect of the celebrations of the Bhai Dooj ceremony. Sisters are used to performing a small aarti for their elder or younger brothers, waving a traditional lamp around them and chanting prayers for eradicating all negativities. This gesture is believed to strengthen the special bond between siblings and acts as a spiritual safeguard.
Exchange of Sweets and Gifts:
After the aarti, women give their brothers sweets as a sign of love, and their brothers return the favour by giving them gifts. The sweets they give each other show how sweet their relationship is, and the gifts show how much the brother loves and cares for his sister. The sweets are like laddoos, barfis, and other traditional Indian treats.
The Bhai Dooj Feast:
A lot of families have a big meal to celebrate Bhai Dooj. Brothers love going to their sisters' houses and seeing how they make their favourite meals as a sign of love and kindness. This feast brings families together and makes them feel nice and happy.
Bhai Dooj Celebration in Indian States:
Bhai Dooj is enjoyed in different ways in different parts of India. Let's look into the different stories that are part of Indian society.
Maharashtra – Bhau Beej:
In Maharashtra, Bhai Dooj is known as ‘Bhau Beej’. Sisters welcome their brothers with aarti and apply tilak on their foreheads. As a part of the ritual, brothers are given a pumpkin or coconut to smash outside the house to ward off any evil. Sisters also draw a square on the floor and ask their brothers to sit inside it while they perform the aarti, signifying their protective embrace.
West Bengal – Bhai Phonta:
In West Bengal, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as ‘Bhai Phonta’. On this day, sisters are used to fast until the ceremony is complete and perform an elaborate ritual. After applying the tilak, sisters offer special dishes like fish curry and sweets unique to Bengali cuisine. The Bhai Phonta ritual is a very happy event that is often marked by family meetings, traditional music, and dance.
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – Bhai Dooj:
In northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ‘Bhai Dooj’ is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Sisters prepare a variety of dishes for their brothers, including kheer, puris, and sweets. Brothers bring gifts and money as tokens of their appreciation. In some areas, sisters also perform a unique ritual of gently pressing a betel leaf on their brother’s forehead, symbolising their blessing.
Gujarat – Bhai Beej:
In Gujarat, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as ‘Bhai Beej’ with unique customs. Sisters offer a ceremonial plate (aarti thali) that includes rice, betel nuts, and vermilion. They apply the tilak on their brothers' foreheads and offer sweets. Brothers, in turn, pledge to protect their sisters and provide them with gifts.
Punjab – Tikka Festival:
In Punjab, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as ‘Tikka’, wherein the ritual is similar to the traditional Bhai Dooj celebrations. The sister performs an aarti for her brother, and then they offer sweets to their brothers and then the rituals of exchanging gifts come. This festival is an integral part of the post-Diwali celebrations in Punjab, and families often host large gatherings to mark the occasion.
Significance of Bhai Dooj:
Not only is Bhai Dooj a festival of rituals, it's also a celebration of how much siblings love and care for each other. It's a reminder of how brothers and sisters have a special bond that lasts a lifetime based on respect, care, and security for each other. This togetherness of siblings also enhances and shows the family bond.
In Hindu culture, Bhai Dooj also holds a spiritual significance. The tilak applied by sisters is said to symbolise divine blessings, enhancing the brother's longevity and success. This beautiful gesture reflects the values of goodwill and devotion, with sisters praying for the brothers’ prosperity and happiness.
Modern Celebrations of Bhai Dooj:
Because of how things have changed, Bhai Dooj has also changed. Traditions are still kept, but many families now celebrate the holiday in creative ways, like with one-of-a-kind gifts or online parties. It's now possible for siblings who live far apart to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually. Sisters can do a virtual Aarti and swap gifts through online platforms.
All over India, the festival has its own way, but the main ideas of love, safety, and respect are the same everywhere. Bhai Dooj is a time for siblings to show their appreciation for each other through traditions like the tilak ceremony, aarti. Family ties are strengthened by this ritual. Bhai Dooj is a time for all to gather and celebrate the day, highlighting the continued importance of family, love, and tradition in Indian society.