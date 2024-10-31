Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phonta, or Yama Dwitiya in various regions, is a celebration of the strong tie that exists between siblings and is one of the remarkable festivals that takes place in India. This event is packed with affection, reverence, and rituals that serve to reinforce the bonds that bind within the family. Just two days after Diwali, it is celebrated when it is called. This year it will be observed on November 3rd. This auspicious day highlights the strong bond between brothers and sisters, filled with love, protection, and respect. Bhai Dooj signifies the sister’s prayer for her brother’s long life and prosperity, while the brother promises to protect and cherish his sister throughout life. Even though every region in India celebrates Bhai Dooj in its own special fashion, the spirit of the holiday is shared by all of the country's people.