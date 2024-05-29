Zaira Wasim's Father Passes Away: 'Dangal' Actress Requests Fans To 'Remember Him In Prayers'

Earlier this year, former actress Zaira Wasim mourned the loss of her ‘Dangal’ co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. Now, she has faced another personal loss. The actress is currently mourning the loss of her father, who passed away on Tuesday, May 28. She took to her social media handles to inform about the death of her father, Zahid Wasim, without stating the cause of his demise, while also requesting fans to pray for her late father with this post.
Taking to her social media handles on Tuesday evening, Zaira wrote, “‘Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to our Lord.’ My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead.”
“May he be called to an easy accounting and be granted the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him, we shall return,” she concluded her caption, and accompanied it with a childhood photo.
A few moments later, she took to her Instagram Story to announce the time and date of the funeral prayer. “Salat ul Janazah will be at Masjid Mohammadiyah DD Bagh, Hawal, Srinagar at 10 PM tonight. Inshallah.”
After seeing the actress’ post, many users sent their condolences in the comments section. One wrote, “May Allah grant him highest place in jannah.” Another penned, “Very sorry for your loss. May Allah give him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and may Allah give you / your family sabr-e-jameel to deal with this grief.” Several other users have also offered prayers for the deceased.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with ‘Dangal.’ Then, she starred in ‘Secret Superstar,’ and ‘The Sky is Pink,’ and soon after, quit her acting career in 2019.