Zaira Wasim's Father Passes Away: 'Dangal' Actress Requests Fans To 'Remember Him In Prayers'

Earlier this year, former actress Zaira Wasim mourned the loss of her ‘Dangal’ co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. Now, she has faced another personal loss. The actress is currently mourning the loss of her father, who passed away on Tuesday, May 28. She took to her social media handles to inform about the death of her father, Zahid Wasim, without stating the cause of his demise, while also requesting fans to pray for her late father with this post.