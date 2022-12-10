Year-Ender 2022: 3 Songs By Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad That Took The Nation By Storm

2022 really has been Devi Sri Prasad’s year and we are just living in it. The maestro of music, who is more popularly known as DSP, created such a revolution with his work on ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ album that the songs took up 4 top spots on YouTube’s list of the top 10 music videos of 2022.

‘Srivalli’

The music dynamo DSP’s ‘Srivalli’ of the blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ took over the internet even before the release of the movie. The iconic hook went viral and netizens just couldn’t get enough. The song did so well that it Ranked #1 on YouTube’s most-viewed Music Videos of 2022 in India.

‘Saami Saami’

Another one of DSP’s viral songs, ‘Saami Saami’ became quite a popular number, while the Hindi and Tamil versions did well too, the Telugu original was the one that took the cake. The video sits in the third position among the most-watched music videos on YouTube in India in 2022.

‘Oo Bolega Oo Bolega’ / ‘Oo Antava Oo Antava’

The song with the most iconic vocals, lyrics and music – the golden trifecta, was indeed the best of the lot. The song made such a viral impact that 2 versions, the one in Hindi and the one in Telugu both made it to 6th and 7th position respectively in the 2022 most watched music videos on YouTube.

The rockstar has had quite the 2022 but his 2023 calendar looks equally busy with the second instalment of ‘Pushpa’, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bawaal’, and also ‘Suriya 42’ amongst many other projects spanning multiple languages.