Why Did Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Not Show Up At The Met Gala 2022?

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly did not make their official Met Gala debut as a couple. Both of them were off the grid and kept their location hidden. The fact whether the couple was invited or not is still unclear. Kelly has never been to a Met Gala while Fox attended it in September last year.

Kelly then joined Fox at one of the after-parties then after his concert, the same time was cut short due to rains. Fox in a recent talk with Glamour UK talked about how she feels about her and Kelly being a perfect match, “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” she said. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

She then talked about the criticism they received for their relationship, “[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules,” she started. “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes—is that okay with you? Because that’s what I want.’ So, I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”

“I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend ‘Daddy,’’’ she continued sarcastically. “And a lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism.” Fox concluded.

There had been reports that the two might come together for this year's Met Gala and give it back to the detractors. But that didn't happen.