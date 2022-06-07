Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who recently became a mother, responded to trolls, have been sending negative messages to her on becoming a mother. The actress took to Instagram to channel her inner 'Geet,' who was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film 'Jab We Met,' and released a video.

Bonnerjee lip-synced to the statement in the video, "Magar it's okay hann. Mujhe bura nahi lag raha hai. Actually, mujhe aajkal kisi baat ka bura nahi lag raha hai (But it's okay. I'm not feeling bad. Actually, these days I don't feel bad about anything)."

Bonnerjee has tried to slam trolls for questioning her every now and then about her pregnancy and now motherhood. She has been trolled for holding her baby in a certain way as one of the comments read, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don’t even follow basic ways to hold a baby.”

In the video she posted on Instagram to get back at such trolls, Bonnerjee added a few comments she has received on social media.

The actress had also responded to people who had questioned her about her baby's care last month. Debina posted a snapshot of herself, her baby Lianna, her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary, and their mothers on Instagram. She wrote, "So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way..Why I call my mother in law aunty and not mummy... Any more questions? All I say is I m surrounded by a few pair of protective hands as you can see.. who says it's all fine."

"When people try and give an opinion on how I should treat my baby, it doesn’t bother me, but it is hurtful. I know, as an actor, I am used to trolls, but this role of mine is new. It is hurtful when people say things like ‘at least hold the baby correctly.” she said in an interview.