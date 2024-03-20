Watch: Vijay Greets Fans Outside Thiruvananthapuram Hotel, Gets Adorned By A Garland

On Wednesday, thousands of fans of Tamil superstar Vijay gathered outside his hotel to get a glimpse of the actor in Thiruvananthapuram. And Vijay decided to oblige his fans as he went to greet them outside. The actor is back in the city to shoot for his next film, ‘The Greatest of All TIme’.
In the videos circulating on social media, Vijay is seen leaving the hotel and walking towards his fans, and they are heard screaming his name. While moving towards his car, he signals to his fans that he is coming towards them to meet them. As he moves closer to them, a female fan puts a garland on him in order to welcome him to Kerala. Clearly, the actor’s decision to meet the fans won the hearts of the netizens and everyone present. Several fans commented with heart emojis in the comment section of the video.
For those caught unaware, Vijay landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, and the entire airport premises were blocked by his fans, who were eagerly waiting for him. On Tuesday, he made arrangements to meet his fans, and also clicked his trademark selfie by standing on top of a bus.
Vijay is currently shooting for his next film ‘The Greatest Of All Time’, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is believed to be his last film, before he takes on his political career. The film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Mohan, and Meenkshi Chaudhry. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.