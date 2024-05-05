In a video, that has now gone viral, Sunidhi Chauhan is seen interacting with her fans as she gets ready to sing a powerful song. While she was addressing her fans, someone from the audience threw a plastic water bottle at her. The bottle landed on the singer’s feet, and she took the matter into her own hands. She addressed the unknown perpetrators and reprimanded them on stage. She said, “Bottles phenke se kya hoga? Kya hi hoga? Usse show ruk jayega. Do you want that?” As she asked this question, her fans unanimously said, “No.”