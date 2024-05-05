Popular Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan is currently trotting around the country and is performing multiple live shows. Her shows have become a rage among her fans who praise the concert for the singer's energy, looks, voice, and moves. Recently, the singer had a show in Dehradun. Multiple videos from the concert went viral. However, one video showed someone from the audience throwing a water bottle at her.
In a video, that has now gone viral, Sunidhi Chauhan is seen interacting with her fans as she gets ready to sing a powerful song. While she was addressing her fans, someone from the audience threw a plastic water bottle at her. The bottle landed on the singer’s feet, and she took the matter into her own hands. She addressed the unknown perpetrators and reprimanded them on stage. She said, “Bottles phenke se kya hoga? Kya hi hoga? Usse show ruk jayega. Do you want that?” As she asked this question, her fans unanimously said, “No.”
Sharing the video, the user wrote, “@sunidhichauhan5 hit by waterbottle thrown by a fan in Dehradun. Throwing a water bottle at an artist is unacceptable behavior. It undermines the artist’s hard work and talent. Do appreciate their work and treat them with Respect.” Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched over 106K likes. Fans praised Chauhan for dealing with the matter gracefully. One user said, “This is sad to see. I can feel what she might be feeling as an artist who has come to perform for people, but then look at the people.” A second user wrote, “She could’ve easily left the show. But she didn’t…Queen for a reason.” A third user commented, “Shameless people really! Sunidhi is a legend.”
Sunidhi Chauhan is known for her versatility. The singer has sung not just Hindi but also Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Bhojpuri songs to name a few.