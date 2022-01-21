Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill And Yashraj Mukhate's 'Boring Day' Song Is Unmissable

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate who went viral for his music mashups and actress Shehnaaz Gill have come together for a new video. It's going viral all over.

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:40 pm

Actress Shehnaaz Gill and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate were seen jamming together in a recent video. The duo was seen dancing to the super catchy 'Twada Kutta Tommy' mix, and are trending once again.

Mukhate released a new track, where he did a musical mash up of Gill saying, "Such a boring day. Such a boring people." The video which was from her time in Bigg Boss 13. Later, Gill joined Mukhate to make a whole while humming to the twist he added to her video. Sharing the video, Yashraj Mukhate wrote: "Boring Day" . Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. Arti Singh, love your expressions."

Before, Gill was trending for her dialogue that went viral 'Twada Kutta Tommy', which was caught on camera and went viral during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. YouTuber and musician Mukhate added a twist to it and made it a catchy audio of and it went viral instantly. Actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh shared a video as well, which was set to the viral 'Twada Kutta Tommy' audio made by Mukhate.

 Gill last year took an over a month long pause on her work after the sudden death of her bestfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also with her in Bigg Boss 13. Actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September last year. The late actor had also later won the season of the show with popular support from fans. The duo were also seen together many music videos, like that of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Gill has also featured in many Punjabi music videos and films as well like 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka'. Gill was also seen in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The actress was last seen in her Punjabi film called 'Honsla Rakh' with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Sonam Bajwa.

