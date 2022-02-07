Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Watch: Karishma Tanna Grooves To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' At Her Reception

At her wedding celebration, Karishma Tanna danced to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava.' On Saturday, she married Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava Instagram

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:47 pm

Actress Karishma Tanna, who recently married businessman Varun Bangera, was seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise.' Actress Harleen Sethi uploaded video snippets of Tanna dancing to the song with a friend at her reception in Mumbai on Saturday evening on her Instagram Stories.

Karishma Tanna donned a dazzling golden gown and let her hair free in the clips. Karishma was spotted blowing a kiss when her name was announced. She then drew her friend closer to her and they danced to the music. Although Sethi did not caption the videos, she tagged Tanna.

A screenshot of Harleen Sethi's Instagram storyA screenshot of Harleen Sethi's Instagram story

On Saturday, Tanna and Varun Bangera married in Mumbai. Their little wedding took place against the background of the sea and sunset. Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit were among their friends who attended the celebrations.

Tanna donned a pink lehenga with matching jewellery to the occasion. Bangera, her spouse, wore a white sherwani. Several photos and videos from their wedding have leaked on the internet. Bangera put sindoor to Tanna's forehead in one of the videos. The bride was also seen getting down on her knees and presenting a flower to Bangera.

On Instagram, Tanna has been sharing videos and pictures from her ceremonies. Sharing a video of her wedding celebrations, she captioned it, "Only gratitude @varun_bangera." In her first post after their wedding, Karishma shared a few pictures with Varun and wrote, "Just Married @varun_bangera."

Tanna wore a yellow lehenga to her mehendi ceremony, which she accessorised with matching jewellery and flowers in her hair. Bangera chose a marron-colored dress. Tanna had also uploaded a collection of photos from the pre-wedding festivities. Tanna captioned the photo, "Mehendi Hai," Tanna and Bangera got engaged in November of last year.
 

