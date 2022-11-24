Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Vikram Gokhale Dies At 82

‘Agneepath’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor Vikram Gokhale died at the age of 82 a little while ago. His condition was critical and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

Vikram Gokhale
Vikram Gokhale PTI

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 12:04 am

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has passed away. He was just 82. As per reports on ETimes his mortal remains will be taken to the Balgandharva Sabhagruha in the morning. Friends, family, and fans will be paying their last respects there itself.

As per reports, he was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated. He had been in the hospital for over 15 days. It has been reported that his condition grew critical suddenly.

Vikram Gokhale was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Gokhale had been one of the most popular Marathi and Bollywood actors. He had done films like the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ (1990) and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999) starring Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. While he has always been a hugely popular actor in Marathi cinema, these were two of his iconic films which established him in Hindi cinema.

His latest Marathi film 'Godavari' is still running in theatres all over the country.

May his soul rest in peace.

Vikram Gokhale Death
