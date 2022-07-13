Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Venkatesh Daggubati's 'F3' Set For Digital Premiere On SonyLIV

Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'F3: Fun and Frustration' released in theatres on May 27 this year. It will now stream on SonyLIV from July 22.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 6:06 pm

Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'F3: Fun and Frustration' will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from July 22.

Also starring Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia, the Telugu movie released in theatres on May 27 this year after being postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The streamer shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"Be prepared for a hilarious journey with @VenkyMama, @IAmVarunTej, @tamannaahspeaks, @hegdepooja and @Mehreenpirzada. Watch F3 on #SonyLIV from 22nd July. #F3OnSonyLIV" the streamer tweeted on Monday along with the film's trailer.

Directed and written by Anil Ravipudi film, the movie is a sequel to Daggubati and Tej's 2019 film 'F2'. 

Also starring Mehreen Pirzada, Murali Sharma, and Rajendra Prasad, 'F3: Fun and Frustration' is produced by Sirish and Dil Raju.

[With Inputs From PTI]

