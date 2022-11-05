Varun Dhawan Says Seeking Inspiration From Films Like 'Kantara' Is Best For Indian Film Industry

Kantara, which opened in theatres on September 30, became one of the finest films of this year with great box-office results. Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022 in a session titled Make Bollywood Great Again, Varun Dhawan gave a shoutout to the film and said that one should ‘seek inspiration’ from it. He went on to add that there is no North-South divide as ‘we are one country. Kantara is an action-thriller, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty.

“I think Indian films are doing really well. When Team India plays, right now they are playing for the World Cup, everyone's an Indian playing over there, whether he is from South or North of India. If Kantara is doing really well or KGF 2 or Vikram, we should seek inspiration from these films and try and work with each other. it's best thing for Indian films to grow right now,” said Varun.

The actor went on to praise filmmakers SS Rajamouli, S Shankar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“If Lokesh Kanagraj offered me a role, that's the director of Vikram and Kaithi, then 100 per cent I would love to do a Tamil film with him. If Rajamouli or Shankar offers you why will you not,” said the star.

Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is awaiting the release of Bhediya. The film, touted to be a horror-comedy, will open in theatres on November 25. Its cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Shraddha Kapoor. Varun also has the actioner Bawaal in his kitty.