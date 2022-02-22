Urrfii Javed Accuses Obed Afridi Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Young Girls

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame, Urrfii Javed, who has recently gained a lot of attention on social media, recently called out Obed Afridi, a casting director based in Punjab, for requesting sexual favours from young girls. Actor-model Priyank Sharma, among others, backed Javed and shared their conversations with Afridi.

According to a report by Times Of India, Javed revealed on her Instagram stories that the casting director has been requesting sexual favours from young girls in exchange for providing acting roles. She even shared screenshots of the girls who had contacted her and told her their stories.

Urrfii Javed Instagram Story

In an online chat with Javed, Sharma revealed that two years ago, Afridi asked a close friend of his for sexual favours. Javed expressed gratitude to the actor for sharing this on social media and for his support.

She shared a screenshot of a report from 2019 about Afridi, who was arrested for allegedly exploiting aspiring female models. The director can be seen in one of Javed's screenshots claiming that she abandons projects at the last minute, so he cancelled her and hired another celebrity. According to Javed, the casting director did not compensate her for the shoot.

Urrfi Javed Instagram Story

In other screenshots, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant revealed that five girls she knows have contacted her to tell her about the director. One of the girls accused the casting director, alleging that he offered her a lead role in a music video for her favourite singer in exchange for sleeping with the producer. When she refused, he requested that she speak with the producer via video call and not reveal her identity.

In terms of work, Javed appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT' last year but was the first contestant to be eliminated. She's also appeared in TV shows 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.' The actress is expected to appear in filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show 'Lock Upp,' which will be hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut.