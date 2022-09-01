Tiger Shroff's Answer On Who Played Amitabh Bachchan’s Mother Onscreen Leaves Karan Johar In Shock

Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests at the 'Koffee With Karan's show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The two discussed their personal and professional lives and made some surprising revelations including how Kriti auditioned for 'Student of the Year.'

In the episode, Karan kept asking Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti didn’t spell things out, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two. Meanwhile, rumours about Tiger’s fractured relationship with Disha Patani were also brought up and Tiger re-affirmed his single status, and added that he wasn’t until recently. He said, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.” He stuck firmly to his stance that he and Disha Patani have always been good friends and during the game round of the show, in which they were required to call celebrities, he called Disha.

However, the funny part about the show was the final quiz round when Karan asked them to name the female actor who has played both Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover on screen. Tiger answered uncertainly, “Rekha ma’am?” . To this, the filmmaker was left in shock for a while and then said, “What? She never… played his mother,” and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

The seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan' has already featured Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor.