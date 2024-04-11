In a conversation with Digital Commentary, veteran actor Tiku Talsania (who plays the role of Advocate Homi Wadia) revealed that Aamir Khan had stopped the shoot of ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’. This move made everyone furious on the set, but when they got to know the reason behind it, they praised the actor. Talsania recalled, “There is a scene where the workers are singing the song ‘Chikni Surat’. So, in the film when the delivery of the shirts is ready, it was me, Mushtaq Khan, and Aamir in the scene. Aamir cancelled the shooting that day. His father was standing outside, very angrily saying, ‘My son has cancelled the shooting.'”