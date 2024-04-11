Starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ is one of the most loved rom-coms in Bollywood. This Mahesh Bhatt directorial was produced by Aamir Khan’s father – Tahir Khan. The film boasted a cast that has now become one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood. But did you know that one time Aamir Khan abruptly cancelled the shoot of this film?
In a conversation with Digital Commentary, veteran actor Tiku Talsania (who plays the role of Advocate Homi Wadia) revealed that Aamir Khan had stopped the shoot of ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’. This move made everyone furious on the set, but when they got to know the reason behind it, they praised the actor. Talsania recalled, “There is a scene where the workers are singing the song ‘Chikni Surat’. So, in the film when the delivery of the shirts is ready, it was me, Mushtaq Khan, and Aamir in the scene. Aamir cancelled the shooting that day. His father was standing outside, very angrily saying, ‘My son has cancelled the shooting.'”
Advertisement
Talsania continued, “And I asked what happened, and Bhatt sahab was like 'Arrey kya batau ye Aamir.' He said this much and left. Aamir was also not seen after that. When the shooting started again, we got to know the reason behind it.”
Revealing the reason behind Khan’s decision, the actor said, “He (Aamir) said you got the entire song sung by the crowd in the factory and when we are taking the shirts of the first order that we completed in time, we need that crowd to be there. It can’t be just between the three of us. That is the genius of Aamir Khan, the detailing.”
Advertisement
Probably, this is why Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist in the industry. The actor will be next seen in ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ which is slated to be released during Christmas this year.