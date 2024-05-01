Created by ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame, Steven Knight, it’s not wrong to have high expectations. With Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, it’s the cherry on top. Disney+ Hotstar has released two episodes of ‘The Veil,’ which is about the tough choices women make to control their lives and the disguises they use to stay independent. It’s a thrilling series set in different countries and involving spy organizations, following two women on the run. So, in case you plan on giving this FX series a watch, here’s all you need to know about it.
‘The Veil’: Story
The story revolves around Imogen Salter (Elisabeth Moss), a clever MI6 agent known for her skilled ability to adopt different identities for different missions. She is tasked with rescuing Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan), a woman suspected of being an ISIS commander, from a Turkish-Syrian refugee camp. While she is able to do so successfully, together, they embark on a journey to Paris via Istanbul, forming an unexpected bond along the way. Despite their mutual secrecy and suspicions, they must navigate various challenges together. Pursuing them are the DGSE and the CIA, closely monitoring their every move, following them like shadows. Now, whether or not Imogen will be able to expose Adilah’s real identity amidst this chaos is what the show aims to find out.
Advertisement
‘The Veil’: Performances
With her captivating smirk and cigarette-loving British accent, Elisabeth Moss is outstanding. Despite her character’s turbulent professional and personal experiences, she never comes off as harsh or non-relatable. However, it’s fair to say that we have seen her in better roles. Quite frankly, it’s Yumna Marwan who steals the spotlight and shines. Portraying a character that has been given a villainous aura is not easy, but she has been nothing short of compelling, commanding the screen with subtlety and dominance.
Moss and Marwan’s on-screen partnership is seamless. There’s so much tension and so many secrets between them that you can’t help but die to know more. Their chemistry, which is filled with psychoanalyses and mind games, is probably one of the main highlights of the show. Additionally, the comedic elements injected by DGSE agent Malik Amar (Dali Bensaalah) and CIA agent Max Peterson (Josh Charles) add to the dynamic, providing refreshing moments whenever they are in the same frame.
Advertisement
‘The Veil’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Steven Knight has given multiple layers to the show. Firstly, while it starts as a slow burn, the suspense keeps you engaged as you will find yourself trying to unravel the truth. Secondly, both women’s pasts, filled with painful memories, are waiting to be uncovered, adding a personal touch to the narrative. Lastly, the series delves into the complexities of international intelligence operations within a turbulent political landscape. The themes of hidden truths and the dual nature of people, combined with stellar performances, are bound to hold your attention, which is evident from the first two episodes themselves. While there are certain places where you will find loose-ends, one can only hope they make sense at the end of the entire show. But, all of this has only been able to establish itself because of the creative direction by Daina Reed, who has skilfully maintained tension and suspense without overdoing it or dragging it unnecessarily.
While there may be a few yawn moments in terms of dialogues, visually, the show will not fail you. The camera work is really that good; you’ll never be glued to only one setting. You will journey from the snow-capped setting of Syria to the busy streets of Istanbul to the beautiful landscape of Paris. The cinematography deserves special praise, which has been enhanced by the editing. The two episodes are not long, and there’s not one moment where you’d want to fast forward. The episodes, so far, seem to have been thoughtfully executed.
‘The Veil’: Cast & Crew
Director: Daina Reid
Advertisement
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, and Josh Charles
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 episodes (as of today), approx. 40 mins each
Premiere Date: April 30, 2024
Genre: Thriller
Language: English
‘The Veil’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
Though it starts off a bit slow, the show doesn’t take long to establish itself and tells us exactly what we’re going to be diving into. The first two episodes offer sufficient intrigue to keep viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode. So, it’s safe to say, I’m not disappointed. Although my feelings are still pretty unclear, all I know is that I will come back next week to want to know more and witness the performances of the two women-in charge. However, if you still haven’t started watching the show, wait for all the episodes to come out, because I truly believe it would be a fruitful binge-worthy experience.
Advertisement
*Disclaimer: This review is done after the release of the first two episodes.*