Steven Knight has given multiple layers to the show. Firstly, while it starts as a slow burn, the suspense keeps you engaged as you will find yourself trying to unravel the truth. Secondly, both women’s pasts, filled with painful memories, are waiting to be uncovered, adding a personal touch to the narrative. Lastly, the series delves into the complexities of international intelligence operations within a turbulent political landscape. The themes of hidden truths and the dual nature of people, combined with stellar performances, are bound to hold your attention, which is evident from the first two episodes themselves. While there are certain places where you will find loose-ends, one can only hope they make sense at the end of the entire show. But, all of this has only been able to establish itself because of the creative direction by Daina Reed, who has skilfully maintained tension and suspense without overdoing it or dragging it unnecessarily.