The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

‘The Kashmir Files’ has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience. And this has surely translated into numbers for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film.

The film has received raving reviews and has now entered the ₹200 crore club. In fact, with gross earnings of ₹200.13 crore, the film is touted to be the biggest grosser in the post-pandemic era!

According to a tweet put out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘The Kashmir Filed’ earned a total of ₹10.03 crore on Wednesday, which made the total earnings cross the ₹200 crore mark.

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022

The film has been appreciated for its depiction of brutalities with the Kashmiri pandits and the story revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar and Mrinal Kulkarni. The film has been declared tax fee in many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Reportedly, the movie is said to have received a strong support from BJP state governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, and its cast members and at BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said “films like The Kashmir Files need to be made so that people can know the truth".

However, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has not gone down too well with a certain section of the audience. In an interview reported by the Times of India, Agnihotri said that two boys barged into his office and threatened his staff. “Yes, there have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn’t want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to,” he was quoted as saying.

