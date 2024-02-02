'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Provides A Filming Update For The Highly-Anticipated Season 6

After a long wait of more than a year, fans of the show ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ have since been waiting for an announcement regarding the show’s upcoming season. Now, Elisabeth Moss, who plays the lead role, has provided a major update on the filming progress of the show’s sixth and final season.
The acclaimed dystopian drama, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, first aired on Hulu in 2017, showcasing Moss as June Osborne. The Season 5 finale concluded in November 2022, and Season 6 faced delays in production last summer due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Moss, during a recent guest appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. While that was enough to make her fans happy, she also shared an exciting news stating that filming for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 is set to commence this summer.
While she didn't offer any hints regarding what one should expect, Moss did mention a potential release timeframe for Season 6 on Hulu, stating, "We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season... It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."
While specific details about the last season remain scant, it is anticipated that many core members of the show will reprise their roles. This, of course, includes Emmy-nominated Elisabeth Moss as the lead character June and Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford.
Along with the above-mentioned, the series stars Max Minghella as Nick, Bradley Whitford as Joseph, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Amanda Brugel as Rita, and Ever Carradine as Naomi Lawrence. As of now, there have been no announcements regarding whether they will be returning for Season 6 or not.
As far as the storyline is concerned, without giving out spoilers, the forthcoming season is expected to continue from where the Season 5 finale left off.
Given Moss’ recent update on filming, it’s highly unlikely that ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 will premiere on Hulu this year. Moss suggests a 2025 release, and considering that April has been the month when Seasons 1, 2, and 4 released, Season 6 might follow the same pattern.
While curiosity has only built up more and numerous questions surrounding the upcoming season have risen, more details are anticipated once filming commences.