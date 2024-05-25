Rutuja Bagwe: Gave A 'Marathi Touch To My Dialogues' In 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'

"Even though I am doing a Hindi-genre show, I am giving a Marathi touch to my dialogue, which enhances the character of Vaiju. I admire the character of Vaiju as she is dabanng, strong, and fearless, and in real life too, I relate to the character of Vaiju," said Rutuja, who is known for her roles in shows like 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila', 'Nanda Saukhya Bhare', and 'Swamini'.