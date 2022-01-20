Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Teenage Romantic Movies That Are Sure To Make Your Hearts Skip A Beat

Here are some teenage romantic movies which should be a must-watch for you if you’re a diehard fan of love and romance.

Rom-Com Hits -

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:21 pm

Love is for all ages. However, in your teens, it’s something that usually happens for the very first time, and you always remember that for the rest of your life. There have been numerous such films and movies which have showcased teenage love stories. Here are a few options from Bollywood and Hollywood, which should be a must-watch for every fan of teenage romance. It’s sure to make your hearts skip a beat.

 

The Kissing Booth

 

A high school student finds herself face-to-face with her long-term crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. It follows best-friends Elle and Lee as their relationship changes as they get older — and Elle develops a crush on Lee's brother.

 

The Half Of It

 

A shy, straight-A Chinese-American student, Ellie, helps the school jock, Paul, woo a girl. Football player Paul hires Ellie, who makes money on the side by writing essays for other students, to write a love letter to a classmate named Aster Flores, whom he wishes to woo. The only problem? Ellie's in love with Aster, too.

 

Banana Split

 

Two teenage girls strike up a new friendship. The two girls develop a true bond and an unstoppable friendship over the course of one summer only to realise something very important about each other. What's the catch? One is the new girlfriend of the other's ex, and they carry on the friendship behind his back as if it's an affair.

 

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

 

Socially awkward teen Charlie is a wallflower, always watching life from the sidelines until two charismatic students become his mentors. Free-spirited Sam and her stepbrother Patrick help Charlie discover the joys of friendship, first love, music, and more, while a teacher sparks Charlie's dreams of becoming a writer. However, as his new friends prepare to leave for college, Charlie's inner sadness threatens to shatter his newfound confidence and love.

 

The Perfect Date

 

A high school student creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to earn money for college, but his plan gets complicated when he develops feelings for someone. Of course, real feelings get involved and things start going southwards from thereon.

 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

 

Best friends Jai and Aditi make for a perfect couple but refuse to consider a romantic relationship. A soft-spoken man and a hot-tempered woman are pushed to get married by their family and friends. Convinced that they are not suited, the best friends decide to seek out a soul mate for the other. However, when they start dating other people, they realise that they are actually in love.

 

Tere Sang

 

A 15-year-old girl from a rich family gets closer to a 17-year-old boy and she ends up getting pregnant. The families of the boy and the girl do not support the pregnancy; hence they elope together and support their unborn child.

 

Bobby

 

The son of a wealthy industrialist, Raj falls in love with Bobby, the daughter of a Christian fisherman, but their contrasting positions in society - and opposition from their parents - act as a barrier to their love.

 

Love Story

 

When two young lovers announce their engagement, their parents all disapprove. The couple decides to elope but is soon followed by the police whom their parents have ordered to chase them.

Art & Entertainment
