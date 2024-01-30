Tamannaah Bhatia has been a familiar face in the OTT sphere. The actor has starred in works like ‘Jee Le Zara’, and ‘Aakhri Sach.’ However, it was her appearance on ‘Lust Stories 2’ that cemented her success. After her phenomenal performance in the anthology series, Tamannaah Bhatia will now be teaming up with Karan Johar.
Tamannaah Bhatia Roped In As The Lead In An Upcoming To Karan Johar OTT Directorial
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will be starring in a Karan Johar OTT directorial next. Titled 'Peeping Moon', the project is in the pre-production stage.
Director Karan Johar knows the power of OTT and has been exploring the space for a while. With the digital wing of Dharma Productions – Dharmatic Entertainment – the director will be releasing a dramedy. He has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia for this project.
According to a report by The Times Of India, the series is titled ‘Peeping Moon.’ The series will revolve around two women who try to establish a start-up. It will be treated like a mix of drama and comedy. While Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as one of the female leads, the casting of the second lead is under work. It is currently under pre-production. It has been reported that the shooting will start in mid-March or early April this year.
The project will be helmed by Archit Kumar who has previously directed Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Dr Arora.’ Written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora, the project will also have Nishant Nayak working on it. Nayak has previously worked on ‘Shark Tank India’ and ‘Coke Studio.’
Dharmatic Entertainment is the production house behind shows like ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘The Fame Game’, and Karan Johar’s popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan.’ Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Malayalam movie, ‘Bandra.’