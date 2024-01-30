Tamannaah Bhatia Roped In As The Lead In An Upcoming To Karan Johar OTT Directorial

According to a report by The Times Of India, the series is titled ‘Peeping Moon.’ The series will revolve around two women who try to establish a start-up. It will be treated like a mix of drama and comedy. While Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as one of the female leads, the casting of the second lead is under work. It is currently under pre-production. It has been reported that the shooting will start in mid-March or early April this year.