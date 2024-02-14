Art & Entertainment

Supriya Shukla Of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' Reflects On The 'Tough Love' Mothers Must Show

Actress Supriya Raina Shukla has shared insights into her role 'Sulakshana' in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', saying this is her chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids.

IANS
IANS

February 14, 2024

Supriya Pathak Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Actress Supriya Raina Shukla has shared insights into her role 'Sulakshana' in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', saying this is her chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids.

The show revolves around the saga of Bulbul (portrayed by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey).

Senior actress Supriya plays Sulakshana Singh, Veer's mother. Coming from a traditional Rajasthani background, Sulakshana is a stickler for discipline and a progressive woman who also cherishes traditions.

Talking about her character, the actress said: "The day I received a call from the makers, I was excited to work with such amazing talents. I will be seen essaying the character of Sulakshana Singh, who is a strong-headed person and desires everything to be disciplined.

Advertisement

"I've played the part of a strong woman before, but Sulakshana is unflinchingly strong with a loving heart, who has mastered her emotions as well. Portraying this role is my chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids at heart."

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement