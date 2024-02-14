Supriya Shukla Of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' Reflects On The 'Tough Love' Mothers Must Show

Actress Supriya Raina Shukla has shared insights into her role 'Sulakshana' in the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', saying this is her chance to bring to life the tough love that mothers must show for the best interests of their kids.

The show revolves around the saga of Bulbul (portrayed by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey).