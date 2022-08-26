Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Krushna Abhishek After He Quits ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: What Will You Do Outside? The Same B, C Grade Films?

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek announced his exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after being associated with it since 2018.

Sunil Pal and Krushna Abhishek
Sunil Pal and Krushna Abhishek Instagram

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 11:11 pm

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek recently mentioned that he and the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have taken a "small break" from each other. Clarifying the rumours of him quitting the show, Krushna clarified, "For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out."

Now, comedian Sunil Pal has taken a dig at Krushna for leaving Kapil’s show after working with him since 2018. In a video he uploaded on Instagram, Sunil said that he doesn’t understand why Krushna has left the show. 

Sunil says in the video, “I’ve heard that brother Krushna is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. This show has been doing well. You are getting good work and monetarily too, you are earning 100 percent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do outside this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films?”

He added, ““What happens to these people? Kapil Sharma gave them name, fame, and money, and in the end, people leave him and go. This causes no loss to Kapil because with each passing day, he is inching more towards success and earning wealth and fame. Anyway, all the best, go. Go out and show what you can do.”

For the unversed, Sunil won the first season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, which featured the likes of Raju Srivastava, Bhagwant Mann, and Ahsaan Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Kapil is again back with his comic show after ending its third season on June 5. The new season will be on air from September 10 with all new formats and many new characters.

