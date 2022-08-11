Suniel Shetty Supports Aamir Khan And Akshay Kumar Amid Boycott Trends: Let's Not Destroy An Industry

The cancel culture has taken Bollywood by storm in the past couple of days. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which released on August 11, is being boycotted on social media. So is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ which is clashing with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at the box-office. In fact, there were trolls who targeted to boycott Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’ too, which released on Netflix on August 5.

Currently, keywords 'boycott Raksha Bandhan' and 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' have been trending on social media and Twitter is full of negative comments against the two films. However, actor Suniel Shetty has now come out in support of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan amid the boycott trend, thereby, asking the audience to at least acknowledge their efforts.

"We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan's intentions have always been good. He is somebody who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to do one film in five years and I think we need to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar goes, there is continuous effort of wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are entertainers and we go by public choice also," Suniel told ETimes.

He further urged the people to not destroy the film industry. "I hate this #BoycottBollywood campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let's not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren't we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it's not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn't happen and these two films work big time,” he added.

Meanwhile, several film celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others, recently attended ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ screening.