Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Supports Aamir Khan And Akshay Kumar Amid Boycott Trends: Let's Not Destroy An Industry

Amid the ongoing boycott trend against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’, actor Suniel Shetty has now extended his support to Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. 

Actor Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 8:05 pm

The cancel culture has taken Bollywood by storm in the past couple of days. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which released on August 11, is being boycotted on social media. So is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ which is clashing with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at the box-office. In fact, there were trolls who targeted to boycott Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’ too, which released on Netflix on August 5.

Currently, keywords 'boycott Raksha Bandhan' and 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' have been trending on social media and Twitter is full of negative comments against the two films. However, actor Suniel Shetty has now come out in support of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan amid the boycott trend, thereby, asking the audience to at least acknowledge their efforts.

"We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan's intentions have always been good. He is somebody who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to do one film in five years and I think we need to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar goes, there is continuous effort of wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are entertainers and we go by public choice also," Suniel told ETimes.

Related stories

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi To Star In MX Player Series 'Dharavi Bank'

Suniel Shetty Talks About The South Vs Bollywood Debate

Suniel Shetty Sarcastically Hits Back After Being Labeled 'Gutka King' By A Troll

He further urged the people to not destroy the film industry. "I hate this #BoycottBollywood campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let's not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren't we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it's not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn't happen and these two films work big time,” he added.

Meanwhile, several film celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others, recently attended ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ screening.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Aamir Khan Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Productions Aamir Khan's Film Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Films Rakshabandhan 2022 Raksha Bandhan Movie Suniel Shetty Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals