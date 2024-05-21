South Cinema

'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar

The much-awaited first-look poster of Mohanlal from 'L2: Empuraan' was unveiled today. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

X
Mohanlal's first look poster from 'L2: Empuraan' out Photo: X
info_icon

Like his birthday, Mohanlal's fans have also been waiting for the latest update of his upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'. The first look poster of Mohanlal as Khureshi-Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally, was unveiled today, May 21. It is the second instalment of 2019's blockbuster 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In the poster of 'L2: Empuraan', Mohanlal is seen exuding swag and charm in an all-black look. He was seen in a black T-shirt, leather jacket and a pair of matching trousers. The 64-year-old actor sported salt-and-pepper hairstyle and a beard, and wore orange-tinted sunglasses. He was seen giving an intense expression as he walked amidst a group of bodyguards. It seems they are all set for some action as they carry guns in their hands, Mohanlal had no weapons in his hands.

The poster of 'L2: Empuraan' was shared by Prithviraj and Mohanlal on social media handles in five languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

As soon as the first-look poster was unveiled, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One wrote, ''Firee'' while one user wrote, ''Devil is Coming''. ''Happy birthday sir Can't wait for #L2E #Empuraan,'' commented one.

Earlier, in an interview, Prithviraj said that the second instalment won't be like his previous film, 'Lucifer'. While promoting his film, ‘Aadujeevitham’, in March, he told Film Companion that ‘Empuraan’ is also just another commercial film. When asked about the shooting update, he said he was waiting for the approvals and permissions from local authorities and officials in several places like UK, USA, and UAE. He also added that Mohanlal will be thrashing people in a closed factory wearing his signature Mundu (a Dhoti) in the second instalment.

For the unversed, 'L2 Empuraan' marks third collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran. Prior to 'Lucifer', they worked together for 'Bro Daddy'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Diary: Beyond The Euphoria Of Development
  2. NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case
  3. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  4. Mother Of Infant Rescued From Chennai Residential Apartment Dies By Suicide
  5. Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek
Entertainment News
  1. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  2. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  3. Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As A New Video Of The Actress With Vicky Kaushal From London Goes Viral
  4. Vibe's Yoon Min-soo And His Wife Kim Min-ji Make Divorce Announcement After 18 Years Of Marriage
  5. 'What An Honour': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years Of Winning Miss Universe Crown
Sports News
  1. Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Kicks Off Europe Tour With Thrilling Victory Over Belgium
  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: MSD Rides Bike In Ranchi Days After IPL 2024 Heartache - Watch
  3. Netherlands Vs Scotland T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20I Tri-Series
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Serie A: Juventus Draw With Bologna In First Match Sans Massimiliano Allegri - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  2. Climbing Limits Are Being Set On Mount Fuji To Fight Crowds And Littering
  3. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  4. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  5. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: In Bihar, PM Says 'INDI Alliance Lost Confidence'; 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head