'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar

Earlier, in an interview, Prithviraj said that the second instalment won't be like his previous film, 'Lucifer'. While promoting his film, ‘Aadujeevitham’, in March, he told Film Companion that ‘Empuraan’ is also just another commercial film. When asked about the shooting update, he said he was waiting for the approvals and permissions from local authorities and officials in several places like UK, USA, and UAE. He also added that Mohanlal will be thrashing people in a closed factory wearing his signature Mundu (a Dhoti) in the second instalment.