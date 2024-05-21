'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar

Like his birthday, Mohanlal's fans have also been waiting for the latest update of his upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'. The first look poster of Mohanlal as Khureshi-Abraam aka Stephen Nedumpally, was unveiled today, May 21. It is the second instalment of 2019's blockbuster 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
In the poster of 'L2: Empuraan', Mohanlal is seen exuding swag and charm in an all-black look. He was seen in a black T-shirt, leather jacket and a pair of matching trousers. The 64-year-old actor sported salt-and-pepper hairstyle and a beard, and wore orange-tinted sunglasses. He was seen giving an intense expression as he walked amidst a group of bodyguards. It seems they are all set for some action as they carry guns in their hands, Mohanlal had no weapons in his hands.
The poster of 'L2: Empuraan' was shared by Prithviraj and Mohanlal on social media handles in five languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.
As soon as the first-look poster was unveiled, fans expressed their excitement on social media. One wrote, ''Firee'' while one user wrote, ''Devil is Coming''. ''Happy birthday sir Can't wait for #L2E #Empuraan,'' commented one.
Earlier, in an interview, Prithviraj said that the second instalment won't be like his previous film, 'Lucifer'. While promoting his film, ‘Aadujeevitham’, in March, he told Film Companion that ‘Empuraan’ is also just another commercial film. When asked about the shooting update, he said he was waiting for the approvals and permissions from local authorities and officials in several places like UK, USA, and UAE. He also added that Mohanlal will be thrashing people in a closed factory wearing his signature Mundu (a Dhoti) in the second instalment.
For the unversed, 'L2 Empuraan' marks third collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran. Prior to 'Lucifer', they worked together for 'Bro Daddy'.