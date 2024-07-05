'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo

'Kubera's first look promo was unveiled today, July 5. The shooting of Sekhar Kammula's film is currently underway. From the first glimpse of 'Kubera', we get an idea of what the film is about. Money seems to be the main plot of the film. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The first promo video shows Rashmika's character carrying a suitcase filled with cash in the middle of the night.
Rashmika took to her Instagram and X handles to share her first glimpse from the film 'Kubera'. She shared the video with the caption 'Kubera' and added several heart emojis. The 48-seconds-long promo video shows her character in a pink suit, walking to a deserted place in the middle of the night with an iron rod and shovel. She looks around and then starts digging for something. She is then seen pulling out a huge suitcase from the ground and when she opens it, it is filled with cash. She then walks with the suitcase.
Watch the first glimpse of 'Kubera' here.
In March this year, Dhanush's first look from the film was released and it made fans go gaga over his look. Nagarjuna's look was also unveiled in May.
'Kubera' is a ‘mythological pan-Indian’ and it also stars Jim Sarbh. It is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. The pan-India film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography is done by Nikeh Bommi, and editing by Karthika Srinivas.
Talking about Rashmika, she will be next seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun. She also has 'Sikandar', 'Chhava', 'The Girlfriend' and 'Rainbow' in her kitty.