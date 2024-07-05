'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo

Rashmika took to her Instagram and X handles to share her first glimpse from the film 'Kubera'. She shared the video with the caption 'Kubera' and added several heart emojis. The 48-seconds-long promo video shows her character in a pink suit, walking to a deserted place in the middle of the night with an iron rod and shovel. She looks around and then starts digging for something. She is then seen pulling out a huge suitcase from the ground and when she opens it, it is filled with cash. She then walks with the suitcase.