Reacting to the post, fans could not stop talking about the film. Some also left birthday messages for the actor in the comments. One fan said, “Another bb sure for @dhanushkraja na.” A second fan wrote, “Thalaivaaa.” A third fan commented, “he may act in 100 cinemas but for me, he will always be remembered as Raghuvaran… Happy birthday @dhanushkraja.” Additionally, the production house behind ‘Kubera’ also shared the same poster and wished the actor on his birthday. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP wrote, “Wishing D man of versatility, D man of experiments @dhanushkraja sir a very happy birthday. #SekharKammulasKubera #HappyBirthdayDhanush #Dhanush.”