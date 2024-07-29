Tamil actor Dhanush is currently reeling under the success of his 50th film – ‘Raayan.’ The movie is performing steadily in box offices across India. Amidst this success, the actor celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday. To mark his birthday, the makers of ‘Kubera’ released a new poster that featured his new look from his upcoming movie.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of ‘Kubera’ shared a new poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraj sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera! King @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic @KuberaTheMovie #Kubera.” The poster showed Dhanush in a raw and rugged avatar. He was seen wearing a rugged striped shirt while his beard and hair grew unkempt.
Take a look at the poster here.
Reacting to the post, fans could not stop talking about the film. Some also left birthday messages for the actor in the comments. One fan said, “Another bb sure for @dhanushkraja na.” A second fan wrote, “Thalaivaaa.” A third fan commented, “he may act in 100 cinemas but for me, he will always be remembered as Raghuvaran… Happy birthday @dhanushkraja.” Additionally, the production house behind ‘Kubera’ also shared the same poster and wished the actor on his birthday. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP wrote, “Wishing D man of versatility, D man of experiments @dhanushkraja sir a very happy birthday. #SekharKammulasKubera #HappyBirthdayDhanush #Dhanush.”
Take a look at the post here.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kubera’ will star Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles. It will revolve around Kubera, the richest deity in Hinduism. It will have a period drama and a mystic theme to it. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.