Sonu Sood Reveals His Scenes In 'Acharya' Had To Be Reworked

Actor Sonu Sood has said that portions of his action scenes in the forthcoming film 'Acharya' had to be altered since producers were concerned that the audience would object to Chiranjeevi thrashing him.

'Acharya,' starring Chiranjeevi, will be released in theatres on April 29. The film stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and is directed by Koratala Siva.

Sood previously said that after the pandemic, he has been cast in a variety of roles since his image has altered. During the lockdown, his philanthropic endeavours transformed the actor, who used to play the villain.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sood said, “I feel it is very difficult to see me (in a negative role). All the producers, directors and writers have spoken about how they cannot see me or imagine me in a negative role anymore. I remember I started shooting for two films before Covid-19, including Acharya. And they had to rework a little bit on a few scenes."

He further said, "Like in the action sequences, Chiranjeevi sir was not sure if hitting me will be accepted by people. So yes, people are thinking a lot about it. Even the scripts that are coming my way are all positive roles. So, there is a second-innings on its way."

The film 'Acharya' tells the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who takes on the Endowments Department over the theft and embezzlement of temple finances and contributions. Kajal Aggarwal had a cameo appearance in the film, but it was cut because director Siva thought he wasn't doing honour to a heroine of her calibre.

This is the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan would appear in a full-length film together. A few years back, Chiranjeevi made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan's Telugu film 'Bruce Lee: The Fighter.'