Somy Ali: In Today's World, Social Media Is Everything, But It's Also Filled With Ignorant People Who Will Not Stop Bullying You

Somy Ali, who was one of the top actresses of the 1990s working with stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many others, got up one day and decided to move back to her home in the US. Even after 15 years, she remains hugely popular on social media. Her recent docu-series on Discovery+ ‘Fight Or Flight’ received appreciation from all.

Talking about social media, she reveals how it is an important tool in today’s life. Whether it’s an actor or any human being, social media has become a part and parcel of our regular lives. However, with social media comes the necessary evils of trolls.

Talking to Prateek Sur, Somy Ali opens up about why she decided to move away from films back in the 1990s, how important social media is to her life, how people have constantly bullied her, and despite all of that she has been getting enormous love from people all over for her NGO and her other socially relevant initiatives. Excerpts from the candid conversation:

Why did you decide to move away from films?

This is because my sole reason for coming to India was to pursue a teenage crush on an actor, not to join films. The films simply fell in my lap and happened coincidentally. Once I realized that the relationship I was in, was physically and emotionally killing me, it was not necessary, but mandatory to go back home to the US.

How different was working in the film industry in the 1990s?

I left India in December of 1999, thus my knowledge of how things have changed is quite limited, but I do know from the films I see now that in totality Hindi cinema has progressed for the better. The scripts and messages are better, and the newcomers are astonishingly talented considering some have not even attended an acting school. I have also learned that films are made within 6 months and actors work on singular projects. In the 90s, I did three shifts a day and worked on three different films. And the film took over a year to reach completion. Thus, there have been significant changes technologically and in many other forms. The filmmakers are younger and have brought something new to the table rather than the same old song and dance literally and metaphorically.

You’re making headways through social media. How has social media helped you reach out to your fans once again?

I receive many queries about whether I am trying to make a comeback, but my focus for the past 15 years has been on my NGO. I solely believe that is my true calling. In the same instance social media has helped many reach out for help if they are in an abusive situation and this in return not only gives ‘No More Tears’ universal recognition but helps us save more lives as we gain new donors.

How important is social media in the life of a celebrity?

In today's world, it is everything. Hats off to those who refuse to be on it or have an account be it Facebook, Twitter or IG. Those people don't believe that they need to be on a social media platform to gain recognition or get work and that's their choice. The ones who are on social media use it wisely to stay in the limelight while sharing important messages for others to learn from their experiences. There are quite a few who share their failures and strengths and I respect them immensely for their truths. For example, the most intellectual actor in my opinion is Shah Rukh Khan and everything he states on his platform is for the good of mankind while he simultaneously promotes his films which is his job. But he is an honest man and that comes across very clearly if you listen to the wisdom he shares with his followers. There is also a great deal of rubbish that is shared on these platforms which I do not follow and simply ignore.

Do you love being on social media? Do you love interacting with your fans on social media?

I enjoy scrolling and only stop when I find something one is saying that will improve my knowledge and teach me something new. I appreciate the kind messages I receive while I block anyone who is disrespectful to me. I have worked far too hard to reach where I am today and will not by any means be disrespected by ignorant people and trust me our social media is filled with those who are ignorant but will not stop commenting or bullying you. As if they know you and have lived your life. It's pure absurdity.

With social media, you have regained the love of your audiences and now they support you in your ventures even if you’re not doing films or shows. How important is audience validation for you?

I don't pay attention to validation. My goal is more towards vindication and my platform allows me to share my truth which whether people choose to believe or not makes me feel vindicated. I have no qualms or shame in sharing my truth which pretty much the entire industry is already aware of, but there will always be those and shockingly women who will deem your words and your truth to be nothing but lies and a joke. There is nothing I can do, but ignore them as those who know me are fully aware of what occurred during my time in India and above all, I know that I am not fabricating anything. I don't yearn for or need fame to survive. That comes and goes, and I want my legacy to be ‘No More Tears’ once I am gone. That's what I would like to be remembered by not how many affairs I had or anything which lacks purpose.

Do we get to see you make a comeback to films or shows once again?

That's all contingent upon the subject. For me, scripts and what the message a film is trying to give the world is far more significant than chasing after how much screen time I have in a particular project. I have always been fond of art films like ‘Arth’, ‘Masoom’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and not too long ago ‘Pink’. These are the kinds of characters that ignite a fire in me to watch or maybe even at some point be a part of as an actor. I am not too keen on mainstream cinema, but films like ‘Kapoor And Sons’ or anything substantial pulls me towards it. Please know that I am in no way shape or form disrespecting mainstream cinema given my favourite actors like Rajesh Khanna, Amitji, Kajol, Rani, Madhuri, and Shah Rukh are all part of that genre. I am simply stating that with age, I now veer towards something very different and that has never been done before.

What’s coming next for you?

I don't make plans and take life one day at a time. I try to seize the day because in life we don't know if today will be our last. I am fully content with my NGO and try to learn something new every day because as humans we should never stop learning in spite of life constantly teaching us new lessons. One thing I have always believed in is that if we fail, we must get right back on that saddle. Failure should make us stronger and give us the fuel to try again.