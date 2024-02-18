The 19-year-old Faridabad girl, Suhani, was afflicted by a rare autoimmune condition known as dermatomyositis, two months back.

Her hands started swelling mysteriously and then it spread to the rest of the body, but her condition could not be identified by doctors treating her till she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, some 11 days ago.

The condition can only be treated with steroids, but these affected her immune system and weakened her so much that she started finding it impossible to breathe.