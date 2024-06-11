Art & Entertainment

'Sisterhood' Chronicles Journey Of 4 Girls In Convent School And Their Transition

The makers of the upcoming series 'Sisterhood,' starring Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Bhagyashree Limaye, on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the heartwarming tale of friendship, growth, and self-discovery.

Poster for Sisterhood
Poster for 'Sisterhood' Photo: X
The one-minute, 48-second trailer offers a sneak peek into the all-girls convent school, S.I.S.T.R.S. It follows the journey of four friends from the 9th grade -- Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee -- highlighting the adventures and misadventures of their girl gang.

The show highlights the strength of their bonds and their unwavering support for one another as they embark on a journey of friendship and self-discovery. They traverse a spectrum of emotions and experiences, including joy, betrayal, infatuation, competition, quarrels, and misunderstandings. Nidhi, who plays Gargee in the series, said in a statement: "Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms." Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, said: "This series beautifully captures the complexities of adolescent life set against the backdrop of an all-girls convent school. We take pride in presenting a series that celebrates the power of friendship, explores the nuances of growing up, and delves into the unique experiences that shape us."

Shreyansh Pandey, Head of TVF Originals and Executive Producer, added: "The series authentically portrays the intricacies of female friendships and the path to self-discovery. We’ve always strived to create content that explores the multifaceted nature of human relationships and experiences." Created by TVF and Girliyapa, 'Sisterhood' will stream on Amazon miniTV starting June 13.

