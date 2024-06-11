'Sisterhood' Chronicles Journey Of 4 Girls In Convent School And Their Transition

The show highlights the strength of their bonds and their unwavering support for one another as they embark on a journey of friendship and self-discovery. They traverse a spectrum of emotions and experiences, including joy, betrayal, infatuation, competition, quarrels, and misunderstandings. Nidhi, who plays Gargee in the series, said in a statement: "Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms." Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, said: "This series beautifully captures the complexities of adolescent life set against the backdrop of an all-girls convent school. We take pride in presenting a series that celebrates the power of friendship, explores the nuances of growing up, and delves into the unique experiences that shape us."