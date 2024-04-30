Sima Taparia Joins Kian Of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' To Find His Mom The Perfect Partner

Talking about this association, Sima said: "When Zee TV approached me with this unique concept for their upcoming show where a young kid is on the lookout for a suitable partner for his single mom, I immediately signed up for it as it is a truly unique plot. As the character of young Kian embarks on a journey to find a suitable companion for Janvi, my years of experience in matchmaking will help him decide whether Aryaman is the right choice for her."