Art & Entertainment

Sima Taparia Joins Kian Of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' To Find His Mom The Perfect Partner

Renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia has joined hands with little Kian (played by Nihan Jain) from the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' to help him analyse whether Aryaman (Karan Vohra) meets all the criteria for Janvi (Ulka Gupta).

Advertisement

Instagram
Sima Taparia, Nihan Jain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia has joined hands with little Kian (played by Nihan Jain) from the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' to help him analyse whether Aryaman (Karan Vohra) meets all the criteria for Janvi (Ulka Gupta).

The show revolves around a single mother, Janvi, who is navigating the challenges of parenthood on her own. Janvi resides with her son, Kian. A wealthy businessman, Aryaman, who has romantic feelings for Janvi, finds the fate of their love story dependent on little Kian's judgment.

In order to guide Kian through this situation and steer him in the right direction, Sima utilises her parameters for arranged marriage pairings and her well-known one-liners to evaluate the profiles of Janvi and Aryaman and is surprised to discover the perfect compatibility between them.

Advertisement

Talking about this association, Sima said: "When Zee TV approached me with this unique concept for their upcoming show where a young kid is on the lookout for a suitable partner for his single mom, I immediately signed up for it as it is a truly unique plot. As the character of young Kian embarks on a journey to find a suitable companion for Janvi, my years of experience in matchmaking will help him decide whether Aryaman is the right choice for her."

She further said: "Let's hope this promotional collaboration helps this endearing story reach a wider audience across India."

Advertisement

The show airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Pant, Pandya In Running For Vice-Captaincy?
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Allegations; ' We Are Not Protecting Him', Says Party