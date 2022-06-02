Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Silambarasan To Lead Linguswamy's Next Directorial

Tamil actor, Silambarasan has been reportedly roped in to play lead in director Linguswamy's next movie. However, the status of movie remains unclear because the actor has previous commitments.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 7:12 pm

Tamil actor Silambarasan has been reportedly roped in as a lead for director Linguswamy’s next project. Linguswamy has narrated the story to Silambarasan and the actor is impressed with it, according to Etimes. 

However, it remains unclear if the movie will take off because the actor already has a couple of films in his pipeline. After doing ‘Anjaan’ in Tamil, Linguswamy shifted his focus to Telugu cinema. He is set to deliver ‘The Warrier’ with actor Ram Pothineni next. Interestingly, Silambarasan has sung a song titled ‘Bullet’ for the film and it is already a hit. 

Silambarasan will be resuming the filming of ‘Pathu Thala’ next and aims to complete the it in a single stretch to fasten the pace of the work. It is directed by Obeli N Krishna and is a remake of Kannada film ‘Mufti’. Silambarasan plays a gangster in the film and actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani will also be seen in it. 

The actor also has announced ‘Corona Kumar’ with director Gokul, however, there is no latest update about the movie. Meanwhile, Silambarasan is also going to assist his father in his abroad medical trip, so he will take a break from work. 

